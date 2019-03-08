Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards pleased with Woodford Green victory

Ardleigh Green & Havering atte Bower captain Lloyd Edwards pleased as his side got the better of Woodford Green in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three encounter at Central Park.

Paul Hurworth proved their batting hero, hitting 126 as they piled up 282-8, with Luke Edwards (51), Chris Cook (36) and Tom Gentle (23) also making starts.

Amrit Ryatt (4-82) and Hussnain Kazmi (4-95) shared the wickets to fall, but the visitors came up well short as theu were dismissed for 168.

Matthew Field (39), Ryatt (30), Ashish Rai (26) and Haris Siddiqui (24) made starts for Woodford Green, but Cook produced a fine 10-over spell to claim 5-24 for the hosts as Shawn Harvey (2-30) nabbed a brace.

"It was a great win for us - that makes it two wins in four games now and we started the season aiming for three out of the first five at least.

"With a win next week we would hit that target so it's been a successful start to the season for us in our eyes."

The skipper heaped praise on Hurworth for his batting display at Central Park on the weekend.

"Paul batted well really well at Harlow and we said if he continues like that he will start to crack on and score hundreds - and thats what happened.

"He batted really well for his first 50 then started again after that - his runs really helped us build a base that Luke Edwards could then utilise.

"The pair of them batted really well and that meant the lower order could play freely.

"That's also Luke's second 50 in a row and long may that form continue."

He also was quick to laud the performance of club captain Chris Cook for picking up five wickets.

"It was a great performance - Woodford Green didn't make it easy for us, after the loss of a few early wickets they then decided to try and hold out for the draw.

"With someone like Chris bowling at you it makes holding out for the draw very difficult as he makes you play and concentrate the whole time.

"His wickets were vital to our victory on Saturday and we will now look forward to the weekend's game at West Essex."