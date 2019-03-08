Ardleigh Green captain Edwards delighted with narrow victory

Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower captain Lloyd Edwards is delighted with narrow six-run win over West Essex that moves them up to second in the league.

Put into bat, they were dismissed for 109 in 37 overs as Paul Hurworth (22) top scored a week after his century against Woodford Green.

But Shawn Harvey and Lloyd Edwards struck early with the ball in the home side's reply, with Sam Brooks (4-23) and James Walker (4-24) sharing the remaining wickets to fall as West Essex were bowled out for 103 in 32 overs.

"It was a positive result, just about," Edwards chuckled.

"It did mean that we picked up a full 25 points from the game and bumped us up the table while the teams around us played each other so it was a good weekend all round for us really."

The batsman did however reveal he wasn't sure at the time if his side had scored enough runs as they were bowled out for 109.

"We weren't sure, if 109 was going to be enough runs, is the correct answer to that.

"We thought we were a bit light however we also had a sneaking suspicion, with our bowling attack and with a bit of heart, that we were capable of defending it.

"The scorecard alone tells you that the pitch was awful however we thought maybe a figure of 150 would have been a more comfortable score coming off the pitch at tea.

"It wasn't easy to bat on and Paul Hurworth top scoring on 22 reflects that, we also had to bare in mind it is West Essex's home ground, they know how to play there."

Edwards says belief in their abilities got them over the line as they bowled the hosts out for 103.

"We took two early wickets and that's when the team started to believe - the spinners came on and made it difficult to score.

"We then picked up a couple more wickets and we felt like we were getting on top.

"Their captain came out and batted sensibly and looked like he would steer them home. "That's when the turning point of the game happened, with West Essex looking like they were going to cruise home their skipper was caught by one of the best catches I've seen from Scott Jackson diving full length on the boundary.

"That was the moment that won the game for us in my eyes, it gave us the belief and momentum to go on and take the last couple wickets to give us a very satisfying victory."

The captain was also keen to heap praise on Sam Brooks and James Walker who both picked up four wickets each in the encounter.

"They both bowled superbly well on a track that had variable bounce and spin they utilized it superbly.

"Without the two of them bowling like they did on Saturday its possible that we would have lost that game and been back in the middle of the table, now with thanks to both of their spells, we're in a great position to push on this season as well as helping achieving our target of 3 wins out the first 5 at the start of the season."