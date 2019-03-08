Captain Edwards looking for Ardleigh Green & Havering to meet early-season targets

Ardleigh Green claim the third Woodford wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (fielding) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering atte Bower captain Lloyd Edwards says his side are hungry to pick up another win to achieve their early season targets in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three.

Paul Hurworth in batting action for Ardleigh Green during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019

Edwards and his side travel to Highams Park to face West Essex on Saturday as they look to pick up a third victory in the opening five fixtures before the format changes.

The skipper originally set his side a target of three wins from their opening batch of matches to stand them in good stead for the rest of the campaign.

"As we said before, we're one win away from what we had in mind for the start of the season targets," Edwards said.

"We will be hungry at the weekend to succeed in that, with the aim of continuing our form throughout the season."

The batsman admitted West Essex will be a bit of an unknown to them as they have a fair few new faces in their line-up.

"We're not sure what to expect from West Essex," he added.

"Looking at their team sheets from the last couple weeks there's a few names we recognise and a couple that are new, so you never know. We will focus on our game and if we do that, we will be confident of coming out of the game with the victory."

Edwards did however say form means nothing heading into the match - despite West Essex getting off to a slow start this campaign.

"The thing is with cricket, from my experiences, form is hit and miss," he added.

"Taking wickets one week doesn't mean you are guaranteed to take wickets the next. Same for the batsmen when they have been in the runs.

"Concentration is the key for us, if we keep our heads the form will follow. On the other side of that if West Essex aren't in the greatest form at the moment I'm sure they will look to turn that around at every chance possible.

"We just hope that this week isn't that week for them."

The Central Park club head into the clash on the back of 114-run victory over Woodford Green with star performances from batsman Paul Hurworth (126) and Luke Edwards (51).

The hosts reached 282-8 before bowling Woodford out for 168 to pick up a maximum 25 points.