Ardleigh Green captain Edwards wants to use poor performance as motivation

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 July 2019

Ardleigh Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019

Ardleigh Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering atte Bower captain Lloyd Edwards wants his side to use last week's poor performance to motivate them for the Walthamstow clash, writes Jacob Ranson.

They will make the trip to Bucks Walk on Saturday to face fourth place Walthamstow as they look to start climbing up the Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three table after slipping down to fifth in recent weeks.

And skipper Edwards is confident they can bounce back from the seven wicket defeat to Stanford-le-Hope last weekend.

"Last time we were disappointed with a defeat against Goresbrook we used it to fire us up and we beat top of the table," Edwards said.

"I see no reason we can't use that again this weekend to pick up the win on Saturday.

"One thing we will be saying to the boys is you're only as good as your last result and if we're going off last Saturday this weekend against Walthamstow we can't get worse."

The captain is hoping they can repeat the win they got over their opponents at home earlier this campaign but insists that counts for nothing heading into this encounter.

"We had a very good victory against Walthamstow first game of the season but that will be forgotten this weekend as in the back of our minds will be to be better than last weekend.

"They're a really good bunch of blokes at Walthamstow and we always enjoy going up against them - this weekend will be no different.

"We will have the bit between our teeth from last week however and that fight, we hope that should see us through to the win."

At the midway mark in the season Ardleigh Green sit middle of the pack and Edwards insists the second round of games are now massively important.

"Our league is very close this season with teams capable of beating each other so the second half of the season we are going into is going to be important.

"A few good results and you can put the pressure on the teams above meaning there may be a few rogue results and that could well just leave the door ajar for us hopefully."

