Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards raring for season opener

Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower captain Lloyd Edwards says his squad is raring to go ahead of their season opener against Walthamstow, writes Jacob Ranson.

After a merger in the winter the newly formed club will welcome Stow to Central Park on Saturday for their first Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three fixture.

And the skipper is excited to get started and feels there is a huge buzz around the club that they want to take advantage of.

"We can't wait to be honest, we have had a good pre-season and we trained all winter, so we can't wait to get started," Edwards said.

"The boys are raring to go and especially for this season with the new club forming, we really want to kick it all off with a win.

"The whole club has a buzz around it at the moment and I think it's vital to unitise that in all of our elevens.

"From 1st XI to 4th XI it would be great to start off the league season strong on all fronts. Especially with the league only being 18 games in the season it's vital to have a good start."

Middle-order batsman Edwards is determined to get one back over their opponents for last season after they lost both encounters, although he did admit he is unsure of how they will line-up for the clash.

"We lost twice to them last year home and away so we feel we owe them one and we see a win over them as the perfect start to the season," he added.

"That's what's we will be aiming for.

"I'm not sure how their squad will look this season but I should imagine, like us, they will have retained most of the players from last season with maybe the odd addition."

Edwards is also keen to get off to a strong start in the league as he sees the opening fixtures as being vital to where teams end up this season.

"To be honest I'm not sure what to expect from the league this year. There will be a few unknown quantities as far as team strengths will be.

"Only time will tell, as they say. I'm sure the first five to six games of the season will shape expectations of teams' aspirations in the league.

"Hence why we will be aiming to start our season quick."