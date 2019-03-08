Search

Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards say they're hungry to bounce back

PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 July 2019

Ardleigh Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower captain Lloyd Edwards says they're hungry to put last weekend's defeat behind them when they face Stanford-le-Hope this weekend.

Skipper Edwards and his side will travel away to Grove Road on Saturday determined to get back to winning ways in their Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three clash.

But they know it will be a tough test after having so close contests with their opponents last season.

"We always look forward to playing Stanford, we had a few good games against them last year with each side winning one, so it will definitely be a test come Saturday afternoon," Edwards said.

"We will of course have a hunger in us to put behind us last week's performance and using that can hopefully spur us on to be at the top of our games on Saturday and turn that into a win."

The batsman knows Stanford can pose many threats but remains confident in his side's own ability heading into the match.

"On the paper they look to have a similar side to last season," Edwards admitted.

"We know a few of their players from years gone by, Martin Leslie has always scored runs against us, and Adam Knight normally takes a few wickets.

"Although you can never go into a cricket game at this level looking at one or 2twoof the opposition players.

"We're all playing first-team cricket for a reason so no one should be taken lightly in any team we play.

"But if we're on our game, concentrate on what we know we can do, then that will get us through the game."

Edwards is also confident a win could get them back on track after slipping down the league table to fifth.

"Hopefully we will get back to winning ways the weekend - 20 points depending on results around us could be vital.

"Looking at the other games the teams around us play each other so it might be the best chance we have of getting back up the table and in the promotion hunt."

