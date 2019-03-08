Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards wants a repeat of previous clash with Leigh

Chris Cook of Ardleigh Green is bowled out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering atte Bower captain Lloyd Edwards wants a repeat of a previous encounter against Leigh-on-Sea as they take on the leaders this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Edwards and his side will welcome the leaders to Central Park on Saturday as they look to bounce back from four consecutive defeats in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three.

But the skipper knows it will be a tough test and they must perform to pick up a victory.

"We played Leigh on Sea at our place a couple of years ago with rain in the air and eventually getting called off and we were in a great position that day," he said.

"I think they were 60-4 off a few overs so we're hoping with what looks there could be a bit of rain in the air this Saturday we can replicate that.

"They are sitting top of the league at the moment and rightfully so - they beat us well in the reverse fixture earlier on in the season so it will be a test for us again this weekend I'm sure."

You may also want to watch:

The all-rounder heaped praise of the squad depth of their opponents but knows his side can match them on their day.

"They have talent all the way through, they have explosive batsmen as well as batsmen that can stick around.

"They are athletic in the field and a decent bowling unit so we expect a very tough game on Saturday.

"Having said that we feel we also have those components on our day so if the whole team gets behind each other and performs like we can then it could be a very interesting game all round."

Edwards did insist they must start showing what they can do as a side or fear dropping further down the table.

"The message will be to show what we can do, as I think the most frustrating thing for the players this season, is that no one can feel like they have shown the other teams in the league what they can actually do.

"Not one player has really stood up and said I want the teams around us in the league, to know who I am through my performances."

Ardleigh Green head into the clash on the back of a 148 run defeat to Harlow.