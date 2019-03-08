Green skipper Edwards says they can't afford to rest on laurels

Lloyd Edwards of Ardleigh Green

Ardleigh Green and Havering-atte-Bower captain Lloyd Edwards says they can't afford to rest on their laurels after suffering a seven wicket defeat to Harlow.

Adam Thain (35), Paul Hurworth (57) and Chris Cook (20) had seen them reach 122-2.

Sam Brooks was the only other batsman to reach double figures as they were dismissed for 174 in the 46th over, but Shawn Harvey, Liam Brooks and Sam Brooks struck with the ball in reply to leave the hosts 59-3.

That was as good as it got, though, as Jason McNally's unbeaten 109 saw Harlow to a seven-wicket win in the 27th over.

"It is always disappointing to lose any match especially after the week before we had beaten Walthamstow comprehensively, but that's cricket," Edwards said.

"That's why every match has to be taken individually and we cannot afford to rest on our laurels and think we did well the week before we will do the same it doesn't work like that unfortunately."

The skipper says they must focus on the positives from the match and take them into their next encounter.

"We always look to take positives out of every game we reflect on.

"It wasn't a bad display by any means, to be fair to Harlow their bowling was possibly some of the strongest, as a unit we will see in the league all this year.

"They bowled tight and although 174 isn't a lot of runs we felt that it was competitive considering how well they bowled - we didn't get given much at all, even down to the extras.

"I don't think there were many and their wicket keeper had a really good game.

"For that you have to give credit where it is due and that's possibly the thing we will take away from the game the most."

He did however praise batsman Paul Hurworth who managed 57 runs in the defeat.

"Paul batted really well, the pitch was a lovely pitch to bat on - and he took full advantage.

"It's never easy to keep the score board ticking over and Paul does that really well. "Throughout the season if he continues like he played on Saturday - he will get a lot more runs and hopefully pick up a few 100's along the way."