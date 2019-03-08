Search

Ardleigh Green captain Edwards eager to raise the standard

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 July 2019

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ardleigh Green & Havering atte Bower captain Lloyd Edwards says they must get back to the standard they set out earlier in the season.

Ardleigh Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019Ardleigh Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019

The newly-merged club will welcome high-flying Harlow to Central Park for a Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three clash as they look to bounce back from three consecutive defeats.

A narrow 19 run defeat last weekend to Walthamstow saw Ardleigh Green slip down to sixth in the table.

But skipper Edwards is desperate to get their season back on track and show how good his side actually is.

"It's very important to get back to winning ways," Edwards said.

"A couple of defeats has left us mid-table and we feel thats not a reflection on how good we actually are, we feel top half and even pushing for promotion is where our level is at.

"We have let our standards slip over the last couple of weeks and I think rather than individually - its the team performances that have been most disappointing - so this week its about every player selected picking the guy up next to him, backing him and his abilities making sure we play as a team to get the win."

The batsman expects a tough test as Harlow are one of the favourties to gain promotion into Division Two after being relegated last season.

"They came down last season, we had a good game against them earlier this season, but they don't appear to have lost many players so they're still a good division two side, so they're going to be strong.

"Having said that this is a funny league this season, we have seen some strange results and the addition of teams like Goresbrook has only strengthened the league further.

"We can say Harlow this week will be a tough test however first team cricket at this level, they're all tough tests.

"We will go into the game Saturday not worrying about what Harlow can do but instead focusing on our strengths and hopefully they are good enough strengths to get us the victory.

"If a batsmen goes in to bat, they have been selected as we have the faith they can score 100."

