Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards praises Harlow batsman McNally

Ardleigh Green & Havering atte Bower captain Lloyd Edwards heaped praise on Harlow batsman Jason McNally for his display.

Visitors Harlow won the toss and elected to bat first where they posted a big score of 329-7 led by McNally's double century.

He scored 211 including 22 fours and 12 sixes off 144 balls and the hosts could only manage 181 before being bowled out in reply.

"Jason batted brilliantly on a track that wasn't great," Edwards said.

"He dug in for the first few overs and then after that took aim at the short boundary on the day and it paid off.

"We have to give him huge credit with a score of 200 - however for us the most frustrating thing is we had chances - we dropped him about three times.

"In that respect if we catch him out on 14 Harlow only makes it to 160 or 180 I feel and if that was the case we felt we were in a good position to win the game.

"That lack of concentration to take the catches has cost us dearly there really which is very disappointing."

The skipper says they knew all along that it would be a tough match and McNally proved to be the difference.

"We knew Harlow were going top be strong and unfortunately they were too strong for us on the day on paper.

"We felt we had a chance however walked into a big score from Jason McNally and that was the difference between the two teams in the end really."

He also felt his side weren't aggressive enough when batting and also played a part in their fourth consecutive defeat.

"It was a bit of a struggle to get in on that pitch from Saturday over night rain made it a lively deck.

"As I have said before though once in you have to cash in as there was always going to be a good ball with your name on it eventually.

"Unfortunately we probably wernt aggressive enough with our batting which was possibly our downfall."