Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards praises Harlow batsman McNally

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 July 2019

Lloyd Edwards in bowling action for Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lloyd Edwards in bowling action for Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering atte Bower captain Lloyd Edwards heaped praise on Harlow batsman Jason McNally for his display.

Visitors Harlow won the toss and elected to bat first where they posted a big score of 329-7 led by McNally's double century.

He scored 211 including 22 fours and 12 sixes off 144 balls and the hosts could only manage 181 before being bowled out in reply.

"Jason batted brilliantly on a track that wasn't great," Edwards said.

"He dug in for the first few overs and then after that took aim at the short boundary on the day and it paid off.

"We have to give him huge credit with a score of 200 - however for us the most frustrating thing is we had chances - we dropped him about three times.

"In that respect if we catch him out on 14 Harlow only makes it to 160 or 180 I feel and if that was the case we felt we were in a good position to win the game.

You may also want to watch:

"That lack of concentration to take the catches has cost us dearly there really which is very disappointing."

The skipper says they knew all along that it would be a tough match and McNally proved to be the difference.

"We knew Harlow were going top be strong and unfortunately they were too strong for us on the day on paper.

"We felt we had a chance however walked into a big score from Jason McNally and that was the difference between the two teams in the end really."

He also felt his side weren't aggressive enough when batting and also played a part in their fourth consecutive defeat.

"It was a bit of a struggle to get in on that pitch from Saturday over night rain made it a lively deck.

"As I have said before though once in you have to cash in as there was always going to be a good ball with your name on it eventually.

"Unfortunately we probably wernt aggressive enough with our batting which was possibly our downfall."

Most Read

Builder leaves customers with half-built ‘garden rooms’ and thousands of pounds out of pocket

The unfinished extension has cost Alan Street £44,775 to date. Picture: Polly Hancock

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

The Havering Hoard: Museum of London hoping to purchase all 453 Bronze Age objects discovered at Rainham gravel works

A set of Bronze Age composite rings dating back to 1300-1150BC. Picture: York Museums Trust/ Creative Commons

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

Most Read

Builder leaves customers with half-built ‘garden rooms’ and thousands of pounds out of pocket

The unfinished extension has cost Alan Street £44,775 to date. Picture: Polly Hancock

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

The Havering Hoard: Museum of London hoping to purchase all 453 Bronze Age objects discovered at Rainham gravel works

A set of Bronze Age composite rings dating back to 1300-1150BC. Picture: York Museums Trust/ Creative Commons

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Defender Clark named Daggers captain

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge thanks the fans during Ebbsfleet United vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Kuflink Stadium on 13th April 2019

Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards praises Harlow batsman McNally

Lloyd Edwards in bowling action for Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford cyclist rewarded for encouraging other women to take up the sport

A Romford woman has been rewarded for her work encouraging others to take up cycling (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Taylor wants to determine his strongest Daggers side

Harold Odametey of Dagenham and Trialist of Southend battle for the ball (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New app to encourage children aged between five and eight to increase football participation

The FA Superkicks App aims to encourage youngsters to participate in football. Picture: Essex FA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists