Ardleigh Green captain Edwards expects a test against Goresbrook

Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (fielding) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower captain Lloyd Edwards is expecting a good test against the new boys on the block in Goresbrook this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ardleigh will welcome Shane Barwick's side to Central Park on Saturday as they look to get off to a strong start in the 50/50 format after an impressive run in the time format.

The newly-merged outfit currently sit second in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three table while their opponents are sixth heading into the clash.

"It will be a very good test and an interesting one as it's the first year Goresbrook have been in this league," Edwards said.

"We are looking forward to going up against them and hopefully coming away with a win to help our table position.

"It's the first week of 50/50 overs cricket so the game plan slightly changes but being at home will hopefully be an advantage for us."

You may also want to watch:

The batsman insists Goresbrook will be a bit of an unknown despite knowing a number of their squad.

"We know a few of they guys that play over there through other sports and generally being around the cricket scene but were not sure what they will bring on Saturday.

"Looking at their results they have settled into the Shepherd Neame league very well and have maybe surprised a few of the sides in the league with how they are getting on.

"One thing for certain is that it will be a very good test on Saturday, we look forward to welcoming them to our place for the first time and it will be a challenge that I'm sure both sides are relishing."

They head into the clash on the back of a narrow six run win over West Essex and the skipper insists it is vital to continue building on their recent form.

"Its vitally important that we continue our form - as we have said before its only an 18 game season.

"This weekend marks the fact that we will be a third of the way through it, so in respect its flying by.

"The good thing is at this stage we find ourselves in second place so with more wins than losses from the nine games in the 50/50 format we will hopefully keep that position in the table making it all to play for in the latter part of the season."