Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards says they lack consistency

Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower captain Lloyd Edwards says a lack of consistency is making his side bounce round places in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three.

Edwards and his side lost by 83 runs to Epping to slip down to fifth in the table from second the week prior.

"It was very disappointing, that's what we have found most frustrating this season," Edwards said.

"We have a good win and play really well against Westcliff then the next week we do not continue that form and keep our place in the table.

"After that loss we now move to fifth from second and that's a big swing in one game - just shows you how competitive this league is this season."

The batsman was keen to heap praise on Chris Cook (4-24) and Fraser King (3-34) for their bowling displays as they bowled Epping out for 207.

"Chris has had some really good spells this year and is reaping the rewards for that, as are the team.

"This was his second fifer in a couple of weeks its just a shame that this time he was on the loosing side unfortunately.

"As for Fraser, he has been playing a lot of twos cricket over last couple of years but we have always had the faith in him to step up to first team cricket.

"He got his chance this week and he took it really well."

Ardleigh Green were then bowled out for 124 to fall well short on the target in reply.

"The batting has let us down on a couple of occasions this season and is something we will go back to the drawing board and look to improve on.

"Although credit has to be given to Epping they seem to have picked up a couple of bowlers this season from nowhere and as a unit they were up there with the best we have faced this season so we cannot be too disheartened.

"Yes we have lost a little bit of ground on the teams above us in the promotion push but the way Epping played last weekend, they will beat those teams as well hopefully bringing us back in the hunt."