SNEL Div 3: Ardleigh Green beat Woodford Green; Goresbrook beaten

Paul Hurworth in batting action for Ardleigh Green during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering got the better of Woodford Green in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three encounter at Central Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Hurworth (R) in batting action for Ardleigh Green during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019 Paul Hurworth (R) in batting action for Ardleigh Green during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019

Paul Hurworth proved their batting hero, hitting 126 as they piled up 282-8, with Luke Edwards (51), Chris Cook (36) and Tom Gentle (23) also making starts.

Amrit Ryatt (4-82) and Hussnain Kazmi (4-95) shared the wickets to fall, but the visitors came up well short as theu were dismissed for 168.

You may also want to watch:

Matthew Field (39), Ryatt (30), Ashish Rai (26) and Haris Siddiqui (24) made starts for Woodford Green, but Cook produced a fine 10-over spell to claim 5-24 for the hosts as Shawn Harvey (2-30) nabbed a brace.

Woodford Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019 Woodford Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019

Goresbrook suffered their first defeat of the season against Harlow at May & Baker.

Having won two matches and drawn the other of their first three matches since joining the competition, Brook were put into bat and lost in-form opener Jordan Calverley cheaply.

Danny Gillham and Shane Barwick both made it into double figures, but the hosts were 46-3 after their departures and after Kurt Whisker was forced to retire hurt they then saw Afzal Hussain, Arul Gopalsamy and Alfie Horan combine for just one run as they slumped to 50-6.

Kane Messenger hit four fours in his top score of 27 as Brook were dismissed for 93 in the 34th over, with Mitchell Howarde (4-34) the chief destroyer for Harlow, who raced to a nine-wicket win inside 13 overs.