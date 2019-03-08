Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

SNEL Div 3: Ardleigh Green beat Woodford Green; Goresbrook beaten

PUBLISHED: 18:46 02 June 2019

Paul Hurworth in batting action for Ardleigh Green during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019

Paul Hurworth in batting action for Ardleigh Green during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering got the better of Woodford Green in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three encounter at Central Park.

Paul Hurworth (R) in batting action for Ardleigh Green during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019Paul Hurworth (R) in batting action for Ardleigh Green during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019

Paul Hurworth proved their batting hero, hitting 126 as they piled up 282-8, with Luke Edwards (51), Chris Cook (36) and Tom Gentle (23) also making starts.

Amrit Ryatt (4-82) and Hussnain Kazmi (4-95) shared the wickets to fall, but the visitors came up well short as theu were dismissed for 168.

You may also want to watch:

Matthew Field (39), Ryatt (30), Ashish Rai (26) and Haris Siddiqui (24) made starts for Woodford Green, but Cook produced a fine 10-over spell to claim 5-24 for the hosts as Shawn Harvey (2-30) nabbed a brace.

Woodford Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019Woodford Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019

Goresbrook suffered their first defeat of the season against Harlow at May & Baker.

Having won two matches and drawn the other of their first three matches since joining the competition, Brook were put into bat and lost in-form opener Jordan Calverley cheaply.

Danny Gillham and Shane Barwick both made it into double figures, but the hosts were 46-3 after their departures and after Kurt Whisker was forced to retire hurt they then saw Afzal Hussain, Arul Gopalsamy and Alfie Horan combine for just one run as they slumped to 50-6.

Kane Messenger hit four fours in his top score of 27 as Brook were dismissed for 93 in the 34th over, with Mitchell Howarde (4-34) the chief destroyer for Harlow, who raced to a nine-wicket win inside 13 overs.

Most Read

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Romford Wetherspoons resubmits planning application for £1million expansion and roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

Police officers called to burglary discover cannabis farm in empty Romford house

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Brentwood Road, Romford, and instead discovered a cannabis farm in an empty house. Picture: Paul Bennett

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Most Read

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Romford Wetherspoons resubmits planning application for £1million expansion and roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

Police officers called to burglary discover cannabis farm in empty Romford house

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Brentwood Road, Romford, and instead discovered a cannabis farm in an empty house. Picture: Paul Bennett

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Latest from the Romford Recorder

SNEL Div 3: Ardleigh Green beat Woodford Green; Goresbrook beaten

Paul Hurworth in batting action for Ardleigh Green during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019

Cricket: In-form Essex head to Headingley on high

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

FIH Pro League: Netherlands 1 Great Britain 3

Great Britain's men in action against the Netherlands (pic GB Hockey)

SNEL Div 2: Parkonians ease past Brentwoods, Frenford find form

Oakfield Parkonians in batting action (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

SNEL Div 1: Gidea Park & Romford, Harold Wood, Hutton, Shenfield win

A Kumar of Gidea Park celebrates taking the wicket of H Blogg during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Woodford Wells CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 1st June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists