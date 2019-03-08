SNEL Div 3: Ardleigh Green & Havering bounce back for win

C Cook of Ardleigh Green during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019 ©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk+44 1376 553468

Goresbrook and Woodford Green both beaten in latest outings

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ardleigh Green & Havering got back to winning ways in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three with a win at Westcliff.

But Goresbrook fell to a disappointing defeat against Epping, while Woodford Green remain winless after seven matches following a loss to Walthamstow.

Adam Thain (64) top scored as Ardleigh Green & Havering made 210-9 at Chalkwell Park, with Tom Gentle (28) and tailenders Liam Brooks (22 not out) posting the next best scores.

And Chris Cook (5-28) produced a fine bowling spell, after Shawn Harvey (2-24) and Lloyd Edwards (2-27) had early success to reduce the hosts to 11-4 on the way to a 86-run victory.

Brook reduced Epping to 37-4 as Arul Gopalsamy (2-29) and Shaun Ross (3-38) shared early wickets, but the visitors recovered to reach 214 in the 45th over.

You may also want to watch:

Lawrence Walsh (2-34) and captain Shane Barwick (2-44) also had success with the ball for the home side, but their batsmen struggled in reply.

Only young opener Danny Gillham (41) and tailender Ross (20 not out) made it into double figures as they were skittled for 109 in 31 overs.

Woodford Green saw Walthamstow post 261-7 from their 50 overs, with wickets shared between Kristen Ali (3-43), Hussnain Kazmi (2-30) and Amrit Ryatt (2-47).

And a fine century from captain Kazmi proved in vain as they came up 30 runs short in reply to suffer a seventh successive defeat this season.

Kazmi hit seven sixes and 11 fours in his 123 off just 89 balls, sharing a 67-run stand with Ali (20) and taking his side to 197-5 before their chase faltered.