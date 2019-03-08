Search

West wants instant Brentwood response after losing place at top

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 August 2019

Guy Balmford of Brentwood in batting action (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Guy Balmford of Brentwood in batting action (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood will look to reclaim their place at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table with a win against bottom club Ilford on Saturday.

Captain Aaron West's side were beaten by Chelmsford in their last game and a victory for title rivals Wanstead saw them overtaken into first.

But they have the perfect chance to respond this week away at Theeban Tavarasa's side, who are running out of time to secure their place in the Premier Division for next season as they sit 35 points from safety.

West knows both teams will be fighting for different goals and stressed the importance of his team responding to defeat.

"We have to respond starting this week and make sure we win," he said.

"It's a good chance to bounce back. Both teams will be fighting so it will be a tough game.

"The loss brings Hornchurch and Chelmsford into it. It will be a big end to the season.

"I don't think we played badly on the weekend. We just need to do the basics well and we're confident we can get the result."

Brentwood won the toss and elected to bat first against Chelmsford, with opener Guy Balmford getting his side off to a strong start as he hit 70.

Fellow opener Will Buttleman added another 35 but Brentwood had to contend with some impressive bowling from James Clifford (3-45) and Sean Sullivan (2-28).

After West was dismissed by Clifford for 16, Jack Hebron and Richard Horswill scored 22 and 28 respectively.

A late effort from Tom Oakley (19) and Ben Allison (18) helped their side up to 248-6 at the 50-over mark.

But Chelmsford responded well with opener Oliver Wagstaff hitting 62.

Captain Jack Sterland then posted a score of 79 for his side as Clifford added another 26.

Oliver Devenish's 18 and Liam Keaney's 14 then helped see Chelmsford over the line for an impressive three-wicket victory at the Old County Ground.

West added: "Obviously we went into the game with the intention to win, to come out with a loss was disappointing.

"It was a good game of cricket against Chelmsford who are a strong side. Their captain batted really well and came out really aggressively.

"There is still a lot to play for with five games to go. We still think we're in with a chance."

