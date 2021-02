Hornchurch start away to Wanstead as cricket clubs find out fixtures

Published: 4:00 PM February 3, 2021

Hornchurch will start the 2021 Hamro Foundation Premier Division cricket season with a trip to reigning champions Wanstead & Snaresbrook on the opening day.

Jamie Sorrell of Hornchurch plays and misses during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, August 22, 2020 - Credit: ©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk

Brentwood will start their campaign at home to Belhus while Harold Wood will start off away to Hadleigh & Thundersley.

The season begins on Saturday, May 8.

Premier Division

BRENTWOOD:

May 8: BELHUS

May 15: Colchester

May 22: Chingford

May 29: HORNCHURCH

June 5: Hadleigh

June 12: HAROLD WOOD

June 19: Wanstead

June 26: BILLERICAY

July 3: Chelmsford

July 10: Belhus

July 17: COLCHESTER

July 24: CHINGFORD

July 31: Hornchurch

August 7: HADLEIGH

August 14: Harold Wood

August 21: WANSTEAD

August 28: Billericay

Sept 4: CHELMSFORD

BILLERICAY

May 8: Chingford

May 15: HADLEIGH

May 22: Wanstead

May 29: CHELMSFORD

June 5: Colchester

June 12: HORNCHURCH

June 19: Harold Wood

June 26: Brentwood

July 3: BELHUS

July 10: CHINGFORD

July 17: Hadleigh

July 24: WANSTEAD

July 31: Chelmsford

August 7: COLCHESTER

August 14: Hornchurch

August 21: HAROLD WOOD

August 28: BRENTWOOD

Sept 4: Belhus

HAROLD WOOD:

May 8: Hadleigh

May 15: WANSTEAD

May 22: Chelmsford

May 29: COLCHESTER

June 5: Hornchurch

June 12: Brentwood

June 19: BILLERICAY

June 26: Belhus

July 3: CHINGFORD

July 10: HADLEIGH

July 17: Wanstead

July 24: CHELMSFORD

July 31: Colchester

August 7: HORNCHURCH

August 14: BRENTWOOD

August 21: Billericay

August 28: BELHUS

Sept 4: Chingford

HORNCHURCH:

May 8: Wanstead

May 15: CHELMSFORD

May 22: Colchester

May 29: Brentwood

June 5: HAROLD WOOD

June 12: Billericay

June 19: BELHUS

June 26: Chingford

July 3: HADLEIGH

July 10: WANSTEAD

July 17: Chelmsford

July 24: COLCHESTER

July 31: BRENTWOOD

August 7: Harold Wood

August 14: BILLERICAY

August 21: Belhus

August 28: CHINGFORD

Sept 4: Hadleigh

Division One:

HUTTON

May 8: Old Southendian

May 15: HORNDON

May 22: Buckhurst Hill

May 29: Fives & Heronians

June 5: ILFORD

June 12: Shenfield

June 19: WOODFORD WELLS

June 26: Loughton

July 3: UPMINSTER

July 10: OLD SOUTHENDIAN

July 17: Horndon

July 24: BUCKHURST HILL

July 31: FIVES & HERONIANS

August 7: Ilford

August 14: SHENFIELD

August 21: Woodford Wells

August 28: LOUGHTON

Sept 4: Upminster

SHENFIELD

May 8: Loughton

May 15: UPMINSTER

May 22: Old Southendian

May 29: HORNDON

June 5: Buckhurst Hill

June 12: HUTTON

June 19: Ilford

June 26: Fives & Heronians

July 3: WOODFORD WELLS

July 10: LOUGHTON

July 17: Upminster

July 24: OLD SOUTHENDIAN

July 31: Horndon

August 7: BUCKHURST HILL

August 14: Hutton

August 21: ILFORD

August 28: FIVES & HERONIANS

Sept 4: Woodford Wells

UPMINSTER

May 8: ILFORD

May 15: Shenfield

May 22: WOODFORD WELLS

May 29: Loughton

June 5: FIVES & HERONIANS

June 12: OLD SOUTHENDIAN

June 19: Horndon

June 26: BUCKHURST HILL

July 3: Hutton

July 10: Ilford

July 17: SHENFIELD

July 24: Woodford Wells

July 31: LOUGHTON

August 7: Fives & Heronians

August 14: Old Southendian

August 21: HORNDON

August 28: Buckhurst Hill

Sept 4: HUTTON

Division Two:

GP & ROMFORD

May 8: Frenford

May 15: OAKFIELD PARKONIANS

May 22: Wickford

May 29: BENFLEET

June 5: Harlow Town

June 12: Leigh

June 19: Orsett

June 26: WESTCLIFF

July 3: Southend

July 10: FRENFORD

July 17: Oakfield Parkonians

July 24: WICKFORD

July 31: Benfleet

August 7: HARLOW TOWN

August 14: LEIGH

August 21: ORSETT

August 28: Westcliff

Sept 4: SOUTHEND

Division 3

ARDLEIGH GREEN & HAVERING

April 24: BARKING

May 1: Bentley

May 8: Newham

May 15: Goresbrook

May 22: WEST ESSEX

May 29: RAINHAM

June 5: Hornchurch Athletic

June 12: Springfield

June 19: WOODFORD GREEN

June 26: Stanford

July 3: SOUTH WOODFORD

July 10: NEWHAM

July 17: GORESBROOK

July 24: West Essex

July 31: Harlow

August 7: EPPING

August 14: HARLOW

August 21: South Woodford

August 28: OLD BRENTWOODS

Sept 4: Walthamstow

HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC

April 24: RAINHAM

May 1: Woodford Green

May 8: SPRINGFIELD

May 15: West Essex

May 22: BENTLEY

May 29: Springfield

June 5: ARDLEIGH GREEN

June 12: Walthamstow

June 19: SOUTH WOODFORD

June 26: Old Brentwoods

July 3: HARLOW

July 10: Goresbrook

July 17: WEST ESSEX

July 24: Epping

July 31: NEWHAM

August 7: Bentley

August 14: WALTHAMSTOW

August 21: Goresbrook

August 28: STANFORD

Sept 4: Barking

OLD BRENTWOODS

April 24: BENTLEY

May 1: Newham

May 8: BARKING

May 15: RAINHAM

May 22: Harlow

May 29: Epping

June 5: Walthamstow

June 12: Stanford

June 19: SPRINGFIELD

June 26: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC

July 3: WEST ESSEX

July 10: Barking

July 17: Rainham

July 24: WALTHAMSTOW

July 31: WOODFORD GREEN

August 7: GORESBROOK

August 14: SOUTH WOODFORD

August 21: Woodford Green

August 28: Ardleigh Green

Sept 4: West Essex

RAINHAM

April 24: Hornchurch Athletic

May 1: SOUTH WOODFORD

May 8: EPPING

May 15: Old Brentwoods

May 22: SPRINGFIELD

May 29: Ardleigh Green

June 5: BARKING

June 12: Harlow

June 19: BENTLEY

June 26: South Woodford

July 3: WOODFORD GREEN

July 10: Epping

July 17: OLD BRENTWOODS

July 24: Newham

July 31: WALTHAMSTOW

August 7: Stanford

August 14: GORESBROOK

August 21: Bentley

August 28: WEST ESSEX

Sept 4: Woodford Green