Ardleigh Green and Havering-atte-Bower CC officially opens new net facilities

Published: 6:00 PM September 20, 2021 Updated: 5:37 PM September 21, 2021

Ardleigh Green and Havering-atte-Bower CC members at the official opening of the net facilities in Central Park. - Credit: Ardleigh Green and Havering-atte-Bower CC

Ardleigh Green and Havering-atte-Bower cricket club held the official opening of the net facilities in Central Park, Harold Hill after a year delay.

The club were joined by chief executive Kevin Auchoybur and his partner, former Essex and England cricketer Ronnie Irani, from the club’s main club sponsor R&D Advisors Ltd to cut the ribbon.

The nets will be used most days and the club switched the date for The Brian Clay Pavilion, also in Central Park, to host a memorial game on the same day.

It started off with a plaque unveiling for former chairman and president Barry Dent, who passed away.

Barry helped to grow the Havering-atte-Bower club over the years and played a part in the merger which saw the new club formed in 2019.

After the plaque was unveiled, the players gave out the first Bill Taylor wicketkeeping bursary, put together by Bill’s family in memory of his time at the club and his love for wicketkeeping.

This year’s winner was Thomas Purnell, who is in the club’s junior section and has made progress this year into adult cricket.



Proceeding those events was a 30 over game in memory of every single person that has been lost as a club over the three years since the last memorial day.

Teams from both sides of the merger took part, with a mix of current and ex members, and the game resulted in nearly 500 runs scored and a two run winning margin.



Paul Hurworth, ground manager, said: “It was a great day all round, finally getting the nets opened by R&D and then a great game with plenty of old and new faces sharing plenty of stories.

“We’re looking ahead to next season already.”