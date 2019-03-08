Search

Cranston Park win Essex doubles league

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 April 2019

Cranston Park won the Dunlop Essex Adult Open Doubles League (pic: Cranston Park TC)

Cranston Park won the Dunlop Essex Adult Open Doubles League (pic: Cranston Park TC)

Upminster-based club managed to go through entire season unbeaten to claim crown

Cranston Park’s men’s first team have won the Dunlop Essex Adult Open Doubles League.

After seeing of challenges from Billericay, Westcliff Hard, Hockley, Westcliff Lawn and Harlow, the Upminster-based club won the title for the first time in the their history.

A strong start to the season with wins over Harlow, Hockley and Westcliff Hard, put Cranston Park top of the league.

The Upminster-based club then they battled to draws against Billericay and Westcliff Lawn to claim top spot.

The winning Cranston Park team comprised of Harry Cannons, Jordan Jones, James Davis, George Gray, Krishan Sharma, Matt Edwards and Lee Duncan.

“This competition is a tough one to win, as it can be hard to get a regular team out, plus playing in tough weather conditions throughout the winter,” said coach Duncan.

“The team played great the whole season, and finished it unbeaten!”

Cranston Park are located in Coniston Avenue, Upminster and welcome new members.

The teams train on a Wednesday evening and are getting ready for the upcoming summer fixtures, where they compete in singles and doubles leagues.

If you are interested in joining the club please get in touch with Lee Duncan at tenniscoach@hotmail.co.uk.

