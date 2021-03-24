News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Cranston Park Tennis Club awarded Essex Club of the Year prize

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:30 AM March 24, 2021   
Cranston Park Tennis Club has been awarded Essex Club of the Year

Cranston Park Tennis Club has been awarded Essex Club of the Year - Credit: Cranston Park Tennis Club

Cranston Park Lawn Tennis Club has been recognised by Essex Tennis and awarded the prestigious title of Essex Club of the Year.

Tucked away in the heart of Upminster, Cranston Park is one of the biggest clubs in the area, and has long been a home to emerging tennis talent and social members alike.

Cranston Park has eight floodlit courts, a clubhouse, extensive bar and lounge areas, a function hall and a big lawn; which often plays host to social events and summer barbeques.

Essex Tennis have awarded Cranston Park the accolade for its ongoing commitment to tennis, unparalleled facilities and nurturing an inclusive community atmosphere.

The club offers a ‘buddy’ scheme to new joiners to help them feel at ease, as well as a range of coaching options led by head coach, Lee Duncan; from mini tennis for as young as two-years-old, squads for young players up to 18 years old and transition tennis for adults both experienced and completely new to the sport.

Cranston Park also has an impressive silverware cupboard, with over 20 adult and junior teams playing competitively across the county.

Keeping a healthy body and mind is more important now than ever before, so whether you are looking for a way to meet new people, embrace a hobby or spend some quality time with family, Cranston Park Tennis Club would like to hear from you.

Visit their website at www.cranstonpark.co.uk

