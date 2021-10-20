Hornchurch 'not where they want to be' insists boss Mark Stimson

Published: 4:30 PM October 20, 2021

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson admits they are not where they wants to be in the league table, but those connected with the club must understand the circumstances.

The Urchins will make the trip away to King George’s Field to take on Corinthian Casuals and hope they can begin turning their fortunes around.

The FA Trophy winners will be hoping to have a few more players available for selection.

“If you would have said to me six games ago you’re going to have eight players out and you’re still have five out in three weeks you’d have thought no chance,” Stimson said.

“You can get away with two or maybe three out, but to have that many out is a challenge. The boys have dug in but we’ve not got the points tally we want after 10 games.

“The team that made history, we’ve only had that available once this season, and that was away to Barton Rovers in the FA Cup.

“The physio, bless him, is doing his best and the players are desperate to get back and help us get to where we want to be in the league.”

Hornchurch drew 1-1 with Leatherhead thanks to a late equaliser from Liam Nash at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

“I wasn’t at the game, I've been poorly, so I couldn’t make it but after talking to people at the game the big positive was that we came back," Stimson said.

“It wasn’t the result we was looking for, but at the moment we’ve got some injuries to players that is really affecting us, if you look on Saturday.

"Unfortunately we had an illness go around. Rickie Hayles couldn’t make the game.

“We had to stick right-back Mickey Parcell at centre half, we had to drop right winger Ellis Brown to right-back and put Ronnie Winn, a forward, at left-back so straight away it wasn’t going to be pretty.

Billy Bricknell in action for Billericay Town against Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Players will do their best but it’s different positions. At the top end of the pitch we had Billy Bricknell making his debut for us who has not started a game since last November.

“We had to chuck Charlie Stimson in who has only had his hand out of plaster on Thursday night after being out for six weeks.

“If you look at it with the bigger picture, not the result we wanted, but great character to be 1-0 down and score so late on then nearly nick it right at the end. That’s the positive.”