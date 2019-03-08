Coopers pupils win national crowns in both biathlon and gymnastics on busy weekend

Coopers’ Company & Coborn School had plenty to celebrate after seeing their students become national champions in both gymnastics and biathlon.

The school’s under-19 boys’ team triumphed at the Milano National Team Gymnastics Championships in Stoke-on-Trent, while the under-17 boys’ team were crowned champions at the National Biathlon Finals in Crystal Palace.

Harley Whittlestone, Jack Ellerton and Luke Peckett made up the Coopers squad that triumphed at the National Team Gymnastics Championships.

The trio achieved brilliant scores in both floor and vault, while they also delivered very strong group performance.

Coopers finished with a total score of 112.970, which was enough to see them beat defending champions Newcastle Royal Grammar School to the title.

At the same event, the under-16 boys’ squad of Enoch Tang, Shayne Macaree and Daniel Barrett took home a silver medal to cap a brilliant event for Coopers.

The youngsters performed well in all disciplines, before combining to produce the highest group performance score on the day.

Coopers also had a under-16 boys’ B team, an under-13 boys’ squad and an under-13 mixed group in action in Stoke-on-Trent.

The school will hope for more gymnastics success at the floor and vault finals in May.

At the National Biathlon Finals, the trio of George Hill, Aaron Wilson and Alex Friend combined to win the under-17 boys’ team title.

The group were dominant in winning their title, with Hill claiming his second crown at national level.

Friend, meanwhile, took part in the finals just a day after competing in the English Schools Cross-Country Championships.

Lewis Dixon, Jacob Robinson and Dan Dixon narrowly missed out on a medal as they came fourth in the under-14 boys’ event.

Oliver Grundy, Harry Lewis and Ross Bishop all had a busy weekend as they competed for Coopers at both the National Team Gymnastics finals and the National Biathlon Finals.

It was a very busy, but highly successful weekend for so many students at the school, with so much enthusiasm for sport shown and an infectious team spirit that allowed Coopers’ Coborn to shine on the national stage.