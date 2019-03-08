Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Coopers pupils win national crowns in both biathlon and gymnastics on busy weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 March 2019

Coopers' Company & Coborn School won the under-19 boys' team title at the Milano National Team Gymnastics Championships (pic: CCCS)

Coopers' Company & Coborn School won the under-19 boys' team title at the Milano National Team Gymnastics Championships (pic: CCCS)

Archant

The latest news from Coopers’ Company & Coborn School

Coopers' Company & Coborn School won the under-17 boys' team title at the National Biathlon Finals (pic: CCCS)Coopers' Company & Coborn School won the under-17 boys' team title at the National Biathlon Finals (pic: CCCS)

Coopers’ Company & Coborn School had plenty to celebrate after seeing their students become national champions in both gymnastics and biathlon.

The school’s under-19 boys’ team triumphed at the Milano National Team Gymnastics Championships in Stoke-on-Trent, while the under-17 boys’ team were crowned champions at the National Biathlon Finals in Crystal Palace.

Harley Whittlestone, Jack Ellerton and Luke Peckett made up the Coopers squad that triumphed at the National Team Gymnastics Championships.

The trio achieved brilliant scores in both floor and vault, while they also delivered very strong group performance.

Coopers finished with a total score of 112.970, which was enough to see them beat defending champions Newcastle Royal Grammar School to the title.

At the same event, the under-16 boys’ squad of Enoch Tang, Shayne Macaree and Daniel Barrett took home a silver medal to cap a brilliant event for Coopers.

The youngsters performed well in all disciplines, before combining to produce the highest group performance score on the day.

Coopers also had a under-16 boys’ B team, an under-13 boys’ squad and an under-13 mixed group in action in Stoke-on-Trent.

The school will hope for more gymnastics success at the floor and vault finals in May.

At the National Biathlon Finals, the trio of George Hill, Aaron Wilson and Alex Friend combined to win the under-17 boys’ team title.

The group were dominant in winning their title, with Hill claiming his second crown at national level.

Friend, meanwhile, took part in the finals just a day after competing in the English Schools Cross-Country Championships.

Lewis Dixon, Jacob Robinson and Dan Dixon narrowly missed out on a medal as they came fourth in the under-14 boys’ event.

Oliver Grundy, Harry Lewis and Ross Bishop all had a busy weekend as they competed for Coopers at both the National Team Gymnastics finals and the National Biathlon Finals.

It was a very busy, but highly successful weekend for so many students at the school, with so much enthusiasm for sport shown and an infectious team spirit that allowed Coopers’ Coborn to shine on the national stage.

Related articles

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

Motor homes and caravans were destroyed in a fire in Folkes Lane, Umpinster on Saturday, March 23. Photo: LFB

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

Motor homes and caravans were destroyed in a fire in Folkes Lane, Umpinster on Saturday, March 23. Photo: LFB

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coopers pupils win national crowns in both biathlon and gymnastics on busy weekend

Coopers' Company & Coborn School won the under-19 boys' team title at the Milano National Team Gymnastics Championships (pic: CCCS)

Romford barber closes shop with special visit from the mayor

Geoffrey Stuart, owner of The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place is retiring after 45 years. Pictured with Mayor Cllr Dilip Patel.

Save First Step: Family-of-seven with three disabled children join Hornchurch charity’s campaign

Emma and Matthew Mayes with children Bluebell 2, Alfie 11 and Ralph 4.

Barclays to become title sponsors of Women’s Super League

Barclays will become the title sponsors of the FA Women's Super League from next season

Street League skateboarding returns to the Copper Box Arena

Helena Long and Alex Decunha in action at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena (Pic: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists