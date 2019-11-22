Search

Advanced search

Badminton: Coopers pupils serve up borough hat-trick

PUBLISHED: 10:30 22 November 2019

Coopers pupils celebrate winning Havering's key stage three badminton competition

Coopers pupils celebrate winning Havering's key stage three badminton competition

Archant

Coopers Coborn pupils had plenty to cheer at the borough round of the National Schools' badminton competition.

Coopers pupils celebrate winning Havering's key stage four boys' badminton competitionCoopers pupils celebrate winning Havering's key stage four boys' badminton competition

Coopers A and B topped the groups in the key stage three girls' event, as Hall Mead and Frances Bardsley finished runners-up.

And a pair of 5-0 wins set up an all-Coopers final, with the A team pulling rank as Frances Bardsley beat Hall Mead 4-1 in the third-place play-off.

The key stage three boys' event had 11 teams in the group stage, before Coopers A beat Coopers C 4-1 in their quarter-final.

Hall Mead beat Campion by the same scoreline, while Coopers D saw off Royal Liberty 5-0 and Coopers B beat Abbs Cross 3-2.

Frances Bardsley pupils celebrate winning Havering's key stage four girls' badminton competitionFrances Bardsley pupils celebrate winning Havering's key stage four girls' badminton competition

The semi-finals saw Coopers A beat Hall Mead 4-1, while the B team beat the D team 5-0 to set up another all-Coopers final.

You may also want to watch:

And with the match poised at 2-2 and 12-12 in the final game, the A team claimed the last three points to come out on top, as the D team edged out Hall Mead 3-2 to finish third.

The key stage four girls' event included six teams in one large round-robin, which came down to a decider between Frances Bardsley and Coopers A.

Bardsley took a 2-0 lead, but Coopers levelled to set up a deciding doubles match and there was never more than two points between the sides, before an 11-9 victory gave Frances Bardsley a place in the next round.

The boys' competition had 13 teams in the group stage and the quarter-finals ended in 5-0 wins for Coopers A, Hall Mead, Emerson Park A and Coopers B.

Coopers A beat the Bs 4-1 in the semi-finals, with Hall Mead edging out Emerson Park A in the other tie.

And Coopers A won the final 5-0, while the B team squeezed past Emerson by a 3-2 scoreline, as the two days of action saw 95 matches and 475 games played by 39 teams and over 160 players.

Havering badminton coach Amanda Austin said: "It was great to see so many people playing and enjoying the competition but also to see the atmosphere in which it was played."

The next round will be played in early 2020.

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Badminton: Coopers pupils serve up borough hat-trick

Coopers pupils celebrate winning Havering's key stage three badminton competition

Daggers boss Taylor hoping new signings will impress

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge collides with Mitch Walker of Aldershot Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Byron under-10s defeat Dagenham rivals

Byron Red Star under-10s face the camera

Raiders Novak expecting a ‘quality’ double header with former club Telford Tigers

Raiders forward Blahoslav Novak fires a shot on goal against Basingstoke Bison (Pic: John Scott)

Boxing: Five Star duo chase NABGC glory

Five Star's Oladimeji Shittu, Tyler Sharpe and coach Eddie Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists