Badminton: Coopers pupils serve up borough hat-trick

Coopers Coborn pupils had plenty to cheer at the borough round of the National Schools' badminton competition.

Coopers A and B topped the groups in the key stage three girls' event, as Hall Mead and Frances Bardsley finished runners-up.

And a pair of 5-0 wins set up an all-Coopers final, with the A team pulling rank as Frances Bardsley beat Hall Mead 4-1 in the third-place play-off.

The key stage three boys' event had 11 teams in the group stage, before Coopers A beat Coopers C 4-1 in their quarter-final.

Hall Mead beat Campion by the same scoreline, while Coopers D saw off Royal Liberty 5-0 and Coopers B beat Abbs Cross 3-2.

The semi-finals saw Coopers A beat Hall Mead 4-1, while the B team beat the D team 5-0 to set up another all-Coopers final.

And with the match poised at 2-2 and 12-12 in the final game, the A team claimed the last three points to come out on top, as the D team edged out Hall Mead 3-2 to finish third.

The key stage four girls' event included six teams in one large round-robin, which came down to a decider between Frances Bardsley and Coopers A.

Bardsley took a 2-0 lead, but Coopers levelled to set up a deciding doubles match and there was never more than two points between the sides, before an 11-9 victory gave Frances Bardsley a place in the next round.

The boys' competition had 13 teams in the group stage and the quarter-finals ended in 5-0 wins for Coopers A, Hall Mead, Emerson Park A and Coopers B.

Coopers A beat the Bs 4-1 in the semi-finals, with Hall Mead edging out Emerson Park A in the other tie.

And Coopers A won the final 5-0, while the B team squeezed past Emerson by a 3-2 scoreline, as the two days of action saw 95 matches and 475 games played by 39 teams and over 160 players.

Havering badminton coach Amanda Austin said: "It was great to see so many people playing and enjoying the competition but also to see the atmosphere in which it was played."

The next round will be played in early 2020.