Coopers pupils crowned Modern Biathlon champions

Published: 2:18 PM October 27, 2021

Coopers Company & Coborn School pupils were crowned British Modern Biathlon champions at the University of Bath recently.

No fewer than 57 pupils had qualified for the finals and competed at the Sporting Village, a training ground for over 250 Great Britain athletes from various sports, including Modern Pentathlon, athletics, swimming, netball, tennis and rugby.

It proved an inspirational setting as Coopers pupils battled over a timed swim of 50m, 100m or 200m depending on age group and an 800m or 1600m run, with points accrued according to how fast each discipline was completed.

And the under-12 boys' trio of Jeremy Godwin (13th), Taylor Dixon (22nd) and Max Pengelly (22nd) came out on top to claim team gold, as Jamieson McLaren won the under-15 boys' individual title.

Coopers pupil Jamieson McLaren tops the under-15 podium - Credit: CCCS

Under-13 boys Findlay McLaren (fifth), Henry Johnson (32nd) and Finlay Croker (47th) won silver, as did under-13 girls Daisy Manning (fourth), Amelie Wheldon (52nd) and Maggie Smith (56th).

Coopers under-13 boys won silver - Credit: CCCS

Coopers under-13 girls won silver - Credit: CCCS

And there were bronze medals for under-14 girls Chloe Keegan (19th), Eleni Caira (23rd) and Rosie Warner (30th), as well as under-16 boys Lewis Dixon (10th), Daniel Dixon (14th), Aidan Fourie (15th) and Joseph Whitehead (18th).

Coopers under-14 girls won bronze - Credit: CCCS

Coopers under-16 boys won bronze - Credit: CCCS

Assistant headteacher Mark Duncan said: "A phenomenal set of results and the school was represented more than any other at these finals. There were many comments about the standard, attitude and competitiveness of our students. Congratulations to all on this amazing success!!"

Coopers pupil Jeremy Godwin with Olympic champion Joe Choong - Credit: CCCS

Students received their awards from Olympic champions Joe Choong and Kate French and also got to meet Old Cooperian Tom Toolis, who spoke about representing the school at the event and going on to compete for GB in Modern Pentathlon, winning World Cup silver earlier this year.

Tom Toolis gives a demonstration to Coopers - Credit: CCCS

Duncan added: "Tom also gave the students an exclusive lazer shoot taster session on the national range with lots quickly picking up the skills for success. A fantastic opportunity and we're very grateful to Tom for giving up his time to inspire the students.

Tom Toolis faces the camera with pupils from his old school - Credit: CCCS

"All in all, an unforgettable weekend of sporting experiences. Congratulations to all students involved - you were amazing!"

Regional selection for next year's event, in Bath in March, is due to take place in January.

Other Coopers results, under-12 boys B (Stevie Reynolds 24th, Toby Read 34th, Simeon Sandhu-Nelson 46th) fourth; under-12 boys C (Samuel Burdett 47th, Ethan Fox 48th, Henry Reynolds 59th) eighth; under-12 girls (Emily Quinlan 46th, Daisy Bartlett 51st, Ava Wheldon 66th, Maddie Powell 86th) eighth; under-13 boys B (Martin Calero-Smith 48th, Tom Alder 50th, Ted Stanbridge 51st) fifth; under-13 boys C (Axel Bankole 53rd, Oliver Sillett 55th, Max Scott 56th) sixth; under-13 boys D (Daniel Brown 57th, Sam Pulikkottil 58th, Aaron Hick 63rd) seventh; under-13 girls (Scarlett Woods 68th, Alina-Maria Shved 71st, Eliza Bridges 72nd) 10th; under-13 girls C (Lily Rose 75th, Grace Tilson 86th, Amelia Patchett 89th, Rihanna Jerome-Marcellin 93rd) 13th; under-14 boys: James Ferreria 18th, Oliver Taylor-Bush 28th; under-14 girls B (Niamh Mulqueen 36th, Aida Morter 40th, Alexandra Giles 45th, Maisie Lee 62nd) fifth; under-15 girls: Stephanie Dickinson 35th, Lucia Ward 37th; under-17 girls: Jess Lowrie 16th; under-19 boys: Taylor Bernard fourth.

The CCCS boys squad face the camera - Credit: CCCS

The CCCS girls squad with GB Olympians Jamie Cooke and Jo Muir - Credit: CCCS



