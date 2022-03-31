Coopers Coborn pupils medal at National Team Gymnastic finals

Coopers Coborn pupils combined to pick up three medals at the Milano National Team Gymnastics finals in Stoke recently.

Teams produced a group routine to music, along with individual floor routines and a vault each, with scores collated to give an overall total.

And Coopers managed to qualify six teams through to the national finals, more than any other school in attendance, and won two silver and a bronze.

The under-16 boys' team of Arthur Lynch (F 12.93/V 14.9), Seb Lewis (12.73/14.6), Liam Howell (F 12.16) and Kaesi Okoro (V 14.5) were silver medalists, along with the under-19 team of Jacob Blanc (F 14.0/V 15.0), Rhys Harding (14.1/14/6) and Joe Waller (14.27/15.1).

Coopers Coborn's under-19s were second and fourth at the National Team Gymnastics finals - Credit: CCCS

And the under-16 B team of Oliver Jarvis (12.73/14.5) and Charlie O'Meara (12.2/14.7) took bronze, while the under-19 B team of Reuben Blanc (13.27/15.5), Leo Procopio (13.27/14.7) and James Pryor (12.8/14.0) just missed out on bronze in fourth.

The under-13 boys' team of Will Farrow (13.07/15.25), Freddie Fisher (12.73/15.4) and Simeon Sandhu-Nelson (13.0/15.4) also finished fourth, while the B team of Malachi Dixon (10.6/14.0), Jeremy Godwin (11.57/14.0) and Simeon Barker (11.9/14.5) were seventh.

Coopers Coborn's under-13s were fourth and seventh at the National Team Gymnastics finals - Credit: CCCS

Assistant head Mark Duncan said: "What a haul of national medals and lots of valuable experience gained at this event. Congratulation to all boys involved, it was a pleasure to take them away and the training certainly paid off.

"A superb silver and bronze form our U16 teams, who were calm under pressure and controlled in their routines and powerful in their vaults.

"A very well-timed and co-ordinated group performances, with strong balances, from the A team saw them earn an excellent final score of 103.89 overall.

"Highly accomplished individual floor performances form the U19 teams with explosive vaulting and stuck landings.

"Group routines were well executed and special mention to the A team who continued when the sound system malfunctioned! They received a well deserved rapturous applause at the end.

"The under-13 teams both performed very well under pressure in their first-ever national event. Special mention to Simeon Barker who persevered with an injury and made it through his routines with incredible spirit.

"We are back at Fenton Manor on May 1 with the under-14 and under-19 boys - the future of gymnastics at CCCS is certainly in good hands!"



