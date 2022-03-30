Coopers pupils produce medal rush at British Schools' Biathlon finals

Coopers Coborn's under-14 boys top the podium at the British Schools' Biathlon finals - Credit: CCCS

Coopers Coborn pupils enjoyed a medal rush at the British Schools' Biathlon finals at the weekend.

A total of 46 boys and 30 girls travelled to the University of Bath to compete in the swim and run events and combined for 11 medals overall.

Findlay McLaren was under-14 boys' champion and won team gold alongside Henry Johnson (21st) and Finlay Croker (24th), while Jamieson McLaren was under-16 champion, completing a hat-trick of individual titles.

The under-19 boys' team of Ben Palmer (sixth), Taylor Bernard (10th) and Charlie Ovey (11th) won team gold, while Taylor Dixon (11th), Jeremy Godwin (15th) and Max Pengelly (18th) took under-13 team silver ahead of bronze medalists Charlie Gadsdon (24th), Stevie Reynolds (25th) and Shea Sweeney (32nd).

And Dan Dixon (ninth), Lewis Dixon (11th), Aidan Fourie (12th), Jack Thomas (13th) and Tom Moran (15th) picked up under-17 team silver, while Tommy Ferriera (fourth), Toby Keegan (33rd) and Oly Morton (38th) won under-12 team bronze.

Coopers Coborn pupils at the British Schools' Biathlon finals - Credit: CCCS

For the girls, Daisy Manning won under-14 bronze and team gold alongside Maggie Smith (26th) and Amelie Wheldon (28th), while the under-15s took team silver, thanks to Chloe K (seventh), Eleni C (eighth), Aida M (19th), Rosie W (23rd) and Alex G (30th).

Coopers Coborn pupils at the British Schools' Biathlon finals - Credit: CCCS

Assistant head Mark Duncan said: "It was an incredibly successful time for CCCS as the students gave their all, with superb resilience and determination.

"Well done to all boys and girls involved in this event and thank you to the many parents that came to support Team CCCS in Bath.

"We are already looking forward to the 2022/23 qualifier in September and hope to have a record entry."

Other results, under-12 boys: 40 Karolis Bartkus, 52 Sam Henry, 64 Marko Shved (B team 9th), 66 Josh Gosling, 78 Jed Morris, 79 Fletcher Sullivan, 80 Jacob Artene (C team 14th).

Under-13 boys: 41 Alfie Dorrington, 47 Sam Burdett, 49 Tom Cargill (C team 8th), 51 Simeon Sandhu-Nelson, 52 Oscar Ward, 56 Ethan Fox (D team 9th), 61 Teddy Monk, 62 Jayden Wilkinson, 63 William Gunter (E team 13th).

Under-14 boys: 25 Martin Calero-Smith, 30 Callum Attwood-Kelly, 31 Ben Thorogood (B team 4th), 33 Tom Alder, 37 Charles Brigden, 38 Daniel Brown, 39 Max Scott, 40 Oliver Gunther (C team 5th).

Under-15 boys: 9 James Ferreira.

Under-12 girls: 53 Phoebe Pickard, 59 Elena Buckley, 62 Florence Tillson (A team 13th), 75 Holly Copping, 86 Charlotte Dickinson, 91 Grace Coates-Norton, 92 Olive Jackson (B team 19th).

Under-13 girls: 38 Amelia Davies, 41 Orla Friel, 47 Annabella Drake (! team 6th), 48 Emily Quinlan, 53 Ava Wheldon, 65 Maddie Powell (B team 9th).

Under-14 girls: 29 Holly Gadson, 34 Lily Rose, 36 Eliza Bridges (B team 4th), 42 Heidi Burt, 44 Leila Jones, 45 Amelia Patchett (C team 8th), 46 Norah Procopio, 47 Abby Tragen, 48 Laine-Forrester-Smith, 49 Rihanna Jerome (D team 9th).