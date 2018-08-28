Coopers pupils collect whole host of medals to go through in national championships

Coopers won gold and silver in the year 10/11 boys' London Region badminton competition Archant

Youngsters progressed in National Schools Badminton Championships

Coopers’ Company & Coborn students impressed at the London (East) round of the Badminton England National Schools Championships, winning three of the four age groups.

The school had at least one team entered in each of the four age groups and were representing Havering after their previous success at a borough-wide event.

In the girls’ Year Seven, Eight & Nine competition, Coopers had both an ‘A’ and ‘B’ team entered in the event.

Both teams had gone through the group stage unbeaten until they met in the final game, with the winners winning gold and the losers taking silver.

The match went to form as Coopers A triumphed in a close game to win the London (East) title.

The A squad was comprised of Amelia Ngooi, Ruby Foley, Isabella Uzal and Chloe Brand, while Rebecca Heath, Naomi McCarthy, Lola Kane and Hannah Yexley made up the B team.

There was also double joy for Coopers in the boys’ Year 10 & 11 section as they repeated their one-two.

The A team, made up of Liam Purton, Anthony Weingarten, Alex Chau and Callum Cheung, beat the B squad, which comprised of Daniel Brophy, Ethan Davison-Pearce, Luke McGloin and Joseph Read, to win the title.

Coopers won gold in the year 7/8/9 boys' London Region badminton competition Coopers won gold in the year 7/8/9 boys' London Region badminton competition

In the boys’ Year Seven, Eight & Nine competition, there was another gold for Coopers as they swept all before them.

Patrick McLean-Tattan, Henry Hammond, Connor Bailey and Simon Hill all helped Coopers to their win.

The girls’ Year 10 & 11 event yielded a further two medals for Coopers, with the B team taking silver and the A squad collecting bronze.

Hannah Panchal, Francesca Montesfusco, Leah Mundy and Grace Griffiths formed the B team, while Evie Smart, Chloe Taylor-Downdes, Abi Michelow and Ella Madle made up the A squad.

Those lucky enough to have progressed to the next stage will feature in the London round at the Redbridge Sports Centre on March 20.

“It was amazing to see so many badminton players from one school and not just be participating but to be competing and winning,” said Amanda Austin following the success for Coopers.