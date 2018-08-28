Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Coopers pupils collect whole host of medals to go through in national championships

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 February 2019

Coopers won gold and silver in the year 10/11 boys' London Region badminton competition

Coopers won gold and silver in the year 10/11 boys' London Region badminton competition

Archant

Youngsters progressed in National Schools Badminton Championships

Coopers won gold and silver in the year 7/8/9 girls' London Region badminton competitionCoopers won gold and silver in the year 7/8/9 girls' London Region badminton competition

Coopers’ Company & Coborn students impressed at the London (East) round of the Badminton England National Schools Championships, winning three of the four age groups.

The school had at least one team entered in each of the four age groups and were representing Havering after their previous success at a borough-wide event.

In the girls’ Year Seven, Eight & Nine competition, Coopers had both an ‘A’ and ‘B’ team entered in the event.

Both teams had gone through the group stage unbeaten until they met in the final game, with the winners winning gold and the losers taking silver.

Coopers won silver in the year 10/11 girls' London Region badminton competitionCoopers won silver in the year 10/11 girls' London Region badminton competition

The match went to form as Coopers A triumphed in a close game to win the London (East) title.

The A squad was comprised of Amelia Ngooi, Ruby Foley, Isabella Uzal and Chloe Brand, while Rebecca Heath, Naomi McCarthy, Lola Kane and Hannah Yexley made up the B team.

There was also double joy for Coopers in the boys’ Year 10 & 11 section as they repeated their one-two.

The A team, made up of Liam Purton, Anthony Weingarten, Alex Chau and Callum Cheung, beat the B squad, which comprised of Daniel Brophy, Ethan Davison-Pearce, Luke McGloin and Joseph Read, to win the title.

Coopers won gold in the year 7/8/9 boys' London Region badminton competitionCoopers won gold in the year 7/8/9 boys' London Region badminton competition

In the boys’ Year Seven, Eight & Nine competition, there was another gold for Coopers as they swept all before them.

Patrick McLean-Tattan, Henry Hammond, Connor Bailey and Simon Hill all helped Coopers to their win.

The girls’ Year 10 & 11 event yielded a further two medals for Coopers, with the B team taking silver and the A squad collecting bronze.

Hannah Panchal, Francesca Montesfusco, Leah Mundy and Grace Griffiths formed the B team, while Evie Smart, Chloe Taylor-Downdes, Abi Michelow and Ella Madle made up the A squad.

Those lucky enough to have progressed to the next stage will feature in the London round at the Redbridge Sports Centre on March 20.

“It was amazing to see so many badminton players from one school and not just be participating but to be competing and winning,” said Amanda Austin following the success for Coopers.

Most Read

Police make 14 arrests after executing large-scale firearms warrants in Harold Hill

Police at the scene in Lower Bedford Road following the raids in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Ken Mears

Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

Gallows Corner

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Harold Hill’s famous urban deer feature on BBC’s Winterwatch

The urban deer in Harold Hill featured on BBC Winterwatch on Friday night. Photo: BBC Winterwatch

Most Read

Police make 14 arrests after executing large-scale firearms warrants in Harold Hill

Police at the scene in Lower Bedford Road following the raids in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Ken Mears

Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

Gallows Corner

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Harold Hill’s famous urban deer feature on BBC’s Winterwatch

The urban deer in Harold Hill featured on BBC Winterwatch on Friday night. Photo: BBC Winterwatch

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coopers pupils collect whole host of medals to go through in national championships

Coopers won gold and silver in the year 10/11 boys' London Region badminton competition

Raiders captain Roberts eager to get back to winning ways

Sam Roberts (pic John Scott)

School Sport: Marshalls Park reach Lycamobile Cup finals

Marshalls Park Academy's year nine boys have qualified for the Lycamobile Cup finals at London Stadium

Daggers aim to deliver and tame Dragons in Wrexham

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Luke Summerfield of Wrexham (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering come from behind to bank important points in battle to avoid relegation

Havering's Mike Caruana-Smith (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists