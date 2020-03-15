Connolly: Raiders not good enough against Bees

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly (centre) celebrates a goal against Bracknell (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly admitted his side 'wasn't good enough' during their 5-3 home loss to National League rivals Bracknell on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Connolly scored twice at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, reaching 100 league points for the club, with Brandon Ayliffe also on target for the hosts, but Bracknell netted four power play goals to close the gap between the two play-off hopefuls to a single point.

It ended a six-game winning run for Raiders and made it seven wins in 10 outings for the Bees - with the other three matches in that sequence ending in defeat against Raiders.

And Connolly said: 'We wasn't good enough, simple as that.

'It happens, we were on a really strong run, but from the off we wasn't right.

'We've got to dust ourselves off, it's still in our hands.'

You may also want to watch:

Raiders travel to leaders Telford on Sunday (6pm), while Bracknell visit Sheffield, with the regular season scheduled to end next weekend.

But with uncertainty surrounding sport in the UK due to the coronavirus outbreak, it remains to be seen if the season will be completed.

MK Lightning have decided not to travel to Leeds on Sunday, due to concerns over coronavirus and Connolly added: 'I think we need six (points), but if we get five we're above Bracknell due to the head-to-head.

'We've had success against Telford. They can win the league and we're not going to want to watch that.

'But it affects both teams, we can't use it as an excuse, we're in the same boat. It throws you off a bit.'

No matter what happens, Connolly is pleased with the progress being made by Raiders on and off the ice.

And he believes success is not far away for the Romford club, sayign: 'It has been great. I've really enjoyed it. From last year to this year we've come on leaps and bounds, from top to bottom, volunteers to owners, the club is going in the right direction, 100 per cent.

'It won't be long until we're lifting silverware, we'll be fine.'