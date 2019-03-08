Golf: Collins crowned Romford club champion

Josh Halliday, Richard Collins, captain John Fitch, Sue Bartram, Ellis Bolger and Mia Gould with their prizes at Romford's club championships Archant

Richard Collins was crowned club champion at Romford in their 125th anniversary to add to the five titles won at previous club Bentley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford club champion Richard Collins with captain John Fitch Romford club champion Richard Collins with captain John Fitch

Strong winds produced challenging conditions, but Collins had a one-over par 72 in the first round to lead by two from former champion Tony Ames, with Jimmy Hazell a further shot back.

Sunday was calmer and Collins shot 71 to win by four from Ben Scanes, whose one-under par 70 was the best round of the weekend, and Ian Moore.

Collins said: "It is an honour to win this title in a very special year for my new club and I look forward to representing the members in the future.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a special and very well run weekend and the course was in excellent condition. It was great for my parents to be here to see my victory."

The Silver division needed a six-hole play-off to divide Josh Halliday and Richard Vass after both scored 160.

Young Halliday hit a great shot into the par three sixth, with Vass missing the green left into a pond and conceding.

Rob Stevens finished third after missing the play-off by one, while the Bronze division was won by Ellis Bolger (169) ahead of first-round leader Simon Thomas (171) and David Gornall (175).

The ladies title went to Sue Bartram after a gross 85, ahead of Zoe Mclean-Tattan (90).

Mia Gould (72) won the handicap prize ahead of Carole Loveday (75).