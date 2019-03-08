Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Golf: Collins crowned Romford club champion

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 August 2019

Josh Halliday, Richard Collins, captain John Fitch, Sue Bartram, Ellis Bolger and Mia Gould with their prizes at Romford's club championships

Josh Halliday, Richard Collins, captain John Fitch, Sue Bartram, Ellis Bolger and Mia Gould with their prizes at Romford's club championships

Archant

Richard Collins was crowned club champion at Romford in their 125th anniversary to add to the five titles won at previous club Bentley.

Romford club champion Richard Collins with captain John FitchRomford club champion Richard Collins with captain John Fitch

Strong winds produced challenging conditions, but Collins had a one-over par 72 in the first round to lead by two from former champion Tony Ames, with Jimmy Hazell a further shot back.

Sunday was calmer and Collins shot 71 to win by four from Ben Scanes, whose one-under par 70 was the best round of the weekend, and Ian Moore.

Collins said: "It is an honour to win this title in a very special year for my new club and I look forward to representing the members in the future.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a special and very well run weekend and the course was in excellent condition. It was great for my parents to be here to see my victory."

The Silver division needed a six-hole play-off to divide Josh Halliday and Richard Vass after both scored 160.

Young Halliday hit a great shot into the par three sixth, with Vass missing the green left into a pond and conceding.

Rob Stevens finished third after missing the play-off by one, while the Bronze division was won by Ellis Bolger (169) ahead of first-round leader Simon Thomas (171) and David Gornall (175).

The ladies title went to Sue Bartram after a gross 85, ahead of Zoe Mclean-Tattan (90).

Mia Gould (72) won the handicap prize ahead of Carole Loveday (75).

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Golf: Collins crowned Romford club champion

Josh Halliday, Richard Collins, captain John Fitch, Sue Bartram, Ellis Bolger and Mia Gould with their prizes at Romford's club championships

Havering 90 Joggers Burrow endure 50k race

Clive Burrow at the Stour Valley 50k (Pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Stressed about pending A-level results? Here are tips and advice to help you through the day

Young people across London will be receiving their A-level results today, Thursday, August 15. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

T20: Essex v Middlesex clash washed out

General view of the ground and the raincovers (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Daggers player ratings: Disappointing display, but bright return for Kandi

Elliot Justham of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists