Collier Row's Whiston qualifies for World Championships

Brock Whiston will compete at the Para Swimming World Championships in September (pic: Elizabeth Whiston) Archant

Young swimmer will represent Great Britain at Stratford's London Aquatics Centre in September

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Collier Row swimmer Brock Whiston has plenty to look forward to over the coming months after securing her place in the Great Britain squad for September's World Para Swimming Championships in Stratford.

You may also want to watch:

The 22-year-old, who competes in the SB8 and SM8 category, booked her place at the World Championships after producing some stunning results at the World Para Swimming World Series leg in Glasgow last month.

Whiston, who trains at the Becontree Heath Leisure Centre under the guidance of coach Stewart Nicklin, set new British records in both the 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley to book her place at September's World Championships.

The 22-year-old will now be busy in training over the new few months to remain on top of her form for a home world championships later this year.

The World Championships were moved to the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford earlier this year after Malaysia were stripped of hosting rights.