Collier Row darts' unbeaten start ground to halt by Crayford

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:00 PM October 6, 2021    Updated: 9:38 AM October 7, 2021
The latest news from the local darts scene

The latest news from the local darts scene - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

Collier Row’s unbeaten start to the London Super League season was ended on Monday night by Crayford, who came away from the Royal British Legion with a 5-2 win.

Steve Harold (22.06) scored well throughout the match, and battled away before going down in the sixth leg.

Had he taken out the break chance in the opener, the match could easily have been different as he then held throw in the second and could have applied more pressure.

Danny Faulkner (22.77) had a tough night’s work as he went down in straight legs.

The visitors then made it three on the bounce to start the session.

Michael Francis (22.64) soon found himself three behind. He took the fourth to prolong the argument but couldn’t add to it in leg five.

Collier Row finally got off the mark in the fourth match, but needed all seven legs to do so.

Joe Russell (21.86) fought back from an early two-one deficit to take legs four and five and gain the lead.

He had hopes of sealing the deal in the sixth, but was on the wrong end of a 102 finish which sent the game all the way.

In the finale, he took advantage early on and was able to close out the match with his opponent some way from having a potential out shot of his own.

The visitors then wrapped up the overall win in minimum time. Shaun Lovett (16.25) was never in the contest at any stage.

His opponent fired in a 146 checkout to go two ahead, and sauntered to victory without allowing Lovett a dart at the outer ring at any point in the match.

Liam Hill (22.77) took the match award in the penultimate game of the evening’s action. 

The last word went to Crayford as Freddie Francis (20.39) started well and was narrowly in front after three legs.

After being broken in the fourth, he had chances to return the favour in the next.

However, the opportunities went begging and the match ended in the sixth.

The defeat sends Collier Row plummeting down to eighth in the table, but they still have a game in hand over a couple of teams above them so can easily overtake. 

Next week sees them with a tough ask as they travel to take on title contenders Greenwich B.

On the county scene, London made it two wins from two, overcoming an early 10-2 deficit to defeat Devon 19-17

