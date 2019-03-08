Collier Row golfer Clements bags title at St Andrew's

Collier Row golfer Chris Clements was crowned champion of the Men's Championships which is run by the National Association of Public Golf Courses (NAPGC).

The 35-year-old, who is a member at Risebridge Golf Club, travelled to St Andrew's, the home of golf, to compete in the finals of the championships after qualifying through the regional stages of the competition.

He then managed to secure the win with a score of 36 points against some very tough competition in difficult weather conditions on Sunday.

Clements also works in the pro shop at Risebridge, as well as on the greens with Dougie Mackison, the head greenkeeper and the rest of the team.

Risebridge captain Andrew Bloxham said: "Chris deserves this, he works so hard for the club. His nickname is 'the postman' after his idol Ian Poulter, and he certainly delivered."