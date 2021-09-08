Collier Row start off new darts season with a victory over Vauxhall

Published: 10:14 PM September 8, 2021

Collier Row started off the new London Darts Super League season with a narrow 4-3 win at Vauxhall A on Monday night.

Micky Francis (19.73) was drawn first out of the hat, and in a slow-burner was taken all the way. Having thrown in the last, he made full use of it to get the visitors up and running.

The second contest also required the full complement of legs. Liam Hill (23.21) cracked in the first maximum of the session before breaking his opponent when it mattered most, and Collier Row soon found themselves two nil ahead.

Vauxhall A then got themselves off the mark. Freddie Francis (21.30) was always chasing the game, and was subsequently defeated in the fifth leg.

John Loeber (24.74) claimed the match award as he restored the two-point cushion. His steady scoring kept him in control throughout as he bagged the win in minimum time.

The fifth contest also was completed in straight legs. On this occasion however, it was Vauxhall A who came out on top. Steve Harold (15.74) really struggled for rhythm and will be looking for a better showing next time out.

Danny Faulkner (18.77) came to the oche for the penultimate encounter. Despite not being at his best, he was able to shake off the rust to win in the sixth leg, which meant Collier Row would be returning home with the overall win.

Shaun Lovett (18.39) wasn’t able to increase the margin of victory, as he was defeated in five legs.

The other matches saw 4-3 wins for Plumstead A, Crayford and Greenwich over Bethnal Green, Lewisham and Plumstead B respectively, while Woolwich Ferry hammered Southwark 6-1. Vauxhall B had the bye.

Next week Collier Row have the night off and after that they return to action with another away trip, as they venture south of the Thames once again to square off against Greenwich.

Latest Havering and District “Covid Summer League” results:

A Division:

Barking FSC 2-9 Hornchurch Cons Wanderers

Goodmayes 6-5 Iona

Wheatsheaf 2-9 Dagenham Cons Club

Romford Rovers bye

B Division:

La Salette 5-6 Rush Green A

Real Drill 10-1 Brettons A

Rush Green B 4-7 Scrattons All Stars

Trades Hall Dagenham 6-5 RUSSC (Durham)











