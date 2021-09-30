Collier Row continue strong start in Darts Super League

Published: 8:23 AM September 30, 2021

Collier Row made it two wins from two in the London Darts Super League after defeating Greenwich A 5-2 at The Royal British Legion.

Shaun Lovett (20.75) was first to the oche. He held leads of 2-1 and 3-2, but was broken on throw in the sixth to square the contest before going down in the last.

Liam Hill (25.76) got the hosts off the mark in the second match.

John Loeber (26.03) has started the new season well, and claimed the match award with his win in minimum time.

He certainly had his finishing boots on, with superb checkouts of 104 and 110 respectively taking the opening two legs.

You may also want to watch:

The first maximum of the session came in the third, before the rout was completed, without allowing his opposition an attempt at the outer ring at any point during the match.

Steve Harold (23.60) was looking for an improved display after a sub-par showing in the opening match of the season.

That he produced, but unfortunately his opponent produced the highest average throughout Super League to win in five.

Although it was to prove in vain, Harold hit a maximum in what was to be the final leg, and a replication of this performance will hopefully bring its reward in the not too distant future.

The hosts then took control and won each of the remaining matches.

Danny Faulkner (22.14) lost the opening leg, but had throw in the second, from which point on he was rarely troubled.

He took his time at the business end of the fifth, but still had more than enough in hand to finish the job at that juncture.

The penultimate match was a nip and tuck affair that needed the full complement of seven legs.

Freddie Francis (20.80) was embroiled in a battle and was made to work hard.

But he had the advantage of throw in the finale and completely dominated proceedings at the most important time to give Collier Row the overall victory.

The evening concluded in the best way - Michael Francis (19.08) was one down with two to play.

A one-sided sixth saw him take it to a one-leg shootout, match darts for his opponent came and went before Francis coolly stepped up to hit the match winner.

Collier Row remain on home soil for their next match, as they welcome Crayford.

In local news, Romford Rovers and Dagenham Cons Club remain tied in the A Division in the Havering and District League.