Collier Row tenpin bowling returns after long break due to Covid
Published: 5:00 PM October 6, 2021
- Credit: Colin Grainger
Tenpin bowlers from the former Sunday Trios League at Rollerbowl, Collier Row, returned to their sport for the first time in 18 months on Sunday night.
They restarted following the long Covid break, with their traditional individual tournament charity bowl in memory of Brian Martin.
The league is now a doubles league.
Garry Kingston won the men's handicap competition, with James Long second and Dean Kingston in third.
Kirsty Mitchell won the women's handicap event, with Jane Kingston runner-up.
Money raised will go to charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve for young people.
The Sunday Doubles League starts its new season next Sunday evening.
