Local clubs learn FA Cup fourth qualifying round fate
- Credit: PA
Local clubs have learned their fate in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round, after the draw was made on Talksport today.
Isthmian League high-flyers Hornchurch, having upset National League South side Braintree Town at the weekend, will play host to Southern League Premier side Plymouth Parkway or National League South outfit Oxford City, who meet in a midweek replay.
And their Essex rivals Billericay Town will visit Farnborough if they can overcome Biggleswade Town in their replay on Tuesday night.
Southern League Premier outfit Hendon, following a 3-2 win over Herne Bay, will host National League South side Chippenham Town.
And National League duo Dagenham & Redbridge and Wealdstone face away ties after entering the competition at this stage.
Daryl McMahon's Daggers, having suffered a 5-1 defeat at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday, will travel to Isthmian League South East side Beckenham Town.
And Stuart Maynard's Stones, after beating Aldershot Town 2-1 at the weekend, will visit league rivals Boreham Wood.
Ties will take place on the weekend of October 14-16, with winners pocketing £9,375 in prize money and a place in the first round proper alongside Football League clubs in November.