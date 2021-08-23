Clockhouse ladies win national fours title in Leamington

Published: 1:42 PM August 23, 2021

Clockhouse ladies fours were crowned National champions to build on the success of winning the county finals just last week.

The ladies travelled to Leamington for the National Finals where they were representing Essex in three events.

On the opening day, Hayley Kenny, Michelle Squires, Serena Madgewick and skip Rebecca Smith started their campaign in the fours competition.

A first-round win against Lancashire (17-9), followed by a 22-11 win against Derbyshire put them through to the next day's quarter-finals where they had a 14-6 win over Gloucestershire.

The closest match followed with a 13-12 semi-final win over Surrey, decided on the last end, which put them through to the final against Cornwall.

A slow start had them trailing 13-7 after nine ends, but then the recovery started with Cornwall denied any further shots and the Essex girls taking the remaining six ends to win 20-13 and take the National fours title.

Saturday saw the start of the triples competition, where Kenny, Michelle Carlin and Smith had a comfortable preliminary round win over Northants by 26-8, however the run could not be maintained and they went out by a close run 15-12 loss to Hertfordshire.

Smith will start her singles campaign on Wednesday.