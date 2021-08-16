Clockhouse ladies bag county Albert Crabb title

Published: 3:37 PM August 16, 2021

Clockhouse Bowling Club's ladies gained revenge over Wanstead Central for the 2019 defeat in the Albert Crabb double rink competition after a nailbiting final at Braintree Bowling Club.

Played as a double rink competition with combined points deciding the winner, at around the halfway stage there was very little in the combined rink points.

But Clockhouse got the final breaks and eased in front after about 15 ends, holding an unassailable lead of 43-29 after 20 ends, when Wanstead Central conceded.

The teams on the day were Hazel Pudney, Margaret Tinton, Michelle Squires, skipped by Rebecca Smith and Michelle Carlin, Debbie Walmsley, Hayley Kenny, skipped by Serena Madgewick.

The reserves were Beverley Plank and Val Hayes.

All played their part in the competition which started on July 22 with a first-round win over Elm Park by 17 shots, followed by a second-round win over Kings Chase by five shots and a third-round win over Brentwood by 32 shots.

After a fourth-round win over Romford by 22 shots, they had a semi-final win over Colchester by 33 shots, before the final win by 14 shots.