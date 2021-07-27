News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Clock House Bowls ladies qualify for county and national finals

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:00 AM July 27, 2021   
Clockhouse Bowls ladies have qualified for county and national finals

Clockhouse Bowls ladies have qualified for county and national finals - Credit: Clockhouse

Clockhouse Bowling Club's Ladies have bagged a spot in both the county and national finals after winning in the county semi-finals at Tiptree Jobserve Bowling Club.

It was a very successful day with the triples team of Rebecca Smith, Michelle Carlin and Hayley Kenny beating a team from Great Baddow 21-5 in the morning.

In the afternoon, the fours team of Smith, Serena Madgewick, Michelle Squires and Kenny overcame the local quartet from Tiptree Jobserve, beating them by a 13-7 margin.

​​This now means that Clockhouse will have a strong presence at the County Finals on Saturday, with Smith in the four-wood singles and Squires in the two-wood singles, along with the triples and fours teams.

These results mean the Upminster-based club will also be competing at the National Finals at Leamington in August.

You may also want to watch:

Bowls
Upminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Home Bargains in Romford will open at 8am on Saturday, July 24.  

New Home Bargains store to open in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms that could lead to flooding and power cuts on Tuesday, July 20.

London Weather | Video

Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Bellway London’s St George’s Park development in Hornchurch.

Housing

Hornchurch regeneration homes go on sale for over £250,000

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Concordia Academy received an Outstanding Ofsted rating in 2019.

Education

Primary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon