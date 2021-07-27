Clock House Bowls ladies qualify for county and national finals

Published: 7:00 AM July 27, 2021

Clockhouse Bowling Club's Ladies have bagged a spot in both the county and national finals after winning in the county semi-finals at Tiptree Jobserve Bowling Club.

It was a very successful day with the triples team of Rebecca Smith, Michelle Carlin and Hayley Kenny beating a team from Great Baddow 21-5 in the morning.

In the afternoon, the fours team of Smith, Serena Madgewick, Michelle Squires and Kenny overcame the local quartet from Tiptree Jobserve, beating them by a 13-7 margin.

​​This now means that Clockhouse will have a strong presence at the County Finals on Saturday, with Smith in the four-wood singles and Squires in the two-wood singles, along with the triples and fours teams.

These results mean the Upminster-based club will also be competing at the National Finals at Leamington in August.