News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Clockhouse women progress into Essex County semi-finals

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM July 1, 2021   
Gidea Park green after 16 ends as the rain came down

Gidea Park green after 16 ends as the rain came down - Credit: Clockhouse Bowls

Clockhouse Bowls Club's women Rebecca Smith, Hayley Kenny and Michelle Carlin faced Jean Hough, Carole Woolward and Pat Hough from Elm Park in the ‘A’ Area County Triples final at the neutral venue of Gidea Park Bowling Club.

But after 16 ends and with the score 22-14 in favour of Clockhouse, the heavens opened and the green was left under several inches of water.

There was no way the match was going to get finished after that, so a return on Saturday morning was the only option to play the final two ends, from which Elm Park needed nine shots to win, a tall order.

Three shots to Elm Park on the penultimate end kept the match alive, but their hopes were shortlived, as the Clockhouse trio took five shots on the final end to eventually win the match by a 27-17 margin.

This win takes them through to the Essex County semi-final at Tiptree Jobserve Bowling Club on Sunday, July 25.

You may also want to watch:

Bowls
Upminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking

London Weather | Video

Severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford

Travel

Disruptions to your journey by car and train in Romford and beyond

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Gidea Park Station. Picture: Google Maps

Man pronounced dead at Gidea Park station

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Plans to redevelop prominent Romford building given green light

Planning and Development

Market Place development plans given go-ahead

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus