Clockhouse women progress into Essex County semi-finals

Published: 8:00 AM July 1, 2021

Gidea Park green after 16 ends as the rain came down - Credit: Clockhouse Bowls

Clockhouse Bowls Club's women Rebecca Smith, Hayley Kenny and Michelle Carlin faced Jean Hough, Carole Woolward and Pat Hough from Elm Park in the ‘A’ Area County Triples final at the neutral venue of Gidea Park Bowling Club.

But after 16 ends and with the score 22-14 in favour of Clockhouse, the heavens opened and the green was left under several inches of water.

There was no way the match was going to get finished after that, so a return on Saturday morning was the only option to play the final two ends, from which Elm Park needed nine shots to win, a tall order.

Three shots to Elm Park on the penultimate end kept the match alive, but their hopes were shortlived, as the Clockhouse trio took five shots on the final end to eventually win the match by a 27-17 margin.

This win takes them through to the Essex County semi-final at Tiptree Jobserve Bowling Club on Sunday, July 25.