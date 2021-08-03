Two county titles for Clockhouse Bowling Club ladies
Clockhouse Ladies made a strong bid in four events at the County Championships, held at White Hall Bowls Club on Saturday and Stock & Buttsbury Bowls Club on Sunday.
Saturday started with the four-wood Singles, with Rebecca Smith taking the title with a 21-16 win over June Linehan from Holland-on-Sea.
Also in the morning session Michelle Squires was contesting the two-wood singles semi-finals but was pipped at the post by Chris Buck of Wanstead Central.
In the afternoon the Clockhouse fours team of Smith, Serena Madgewick, Squires and Hayley Kenny made a good start in their final against a strong Wanstead Central team and they always held the upper hand and took the title 15-12 over 15 ends.
On Sunday at Stock & Buttsbury, Smith, Kenny and Michelle Carlin took part in the triples final against a team from The Springhouse Club but did not have the rub of the green and went down 17-14.
All of which meant two county titles and a trip to Leamington for the National Championships for all five ladies, where they will contest the four-wood singles, triples and fours.
