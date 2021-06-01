Clockhouse Bowls attract new players in blistering hot open weekend

Published: 9:16 AM June 1, 2021

The weather couldn’t have been better for Clockhouse Bowling Club’s Open Weekend in conjunction with Bowls England Big Weekend, a national initiative offering clubs the opportunity to promote the sport and attract new members.

Saturday saw a steady flow of people through the gates, with 29 registering an interest in follow-on coaching sessions.

On Sunday the club had a Bowls England photographer in attendance, chosen as one of only five venues nationally, as well as attendance by Essex County bowler Ed Morris, the current Bowls England men’s singles champion and member of England’s Commonwealth Games squad.

Sunday's attendees were also treated to an exhibition match between a selected team of the club’s ladies and a men’s team skipped by Ed Morris.

Clockhouse Bowling Club held an open weekend to attract new members - Credit: Clockhouse Bowls

An early lead by the Ladies was gradually pegged back with the men finally running out winners. Morris also interacted with attendees to supplement the knowledge being given by our dedicated club members.

The club signed up a further 22 interested people on Sunday, making a total of 51 for the weekend.

These prospective new members will now be given a chance to attend some group coaching sessions with Trevor Plank, the club and county coach, before deciding whether bowls is the sort for them.