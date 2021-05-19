News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Clockhouse Bowling Club are set to host open weekend

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:45 AM May 19, 2021    Updated: 10:12 AM May 19, 2021
Clockhouse Bowling Club in Upminster

Clockhouse Bowling Club in Upminster - Credit: Bob Pudney

Clockhouse Bowling Club are set to host an open weekend for anyone wanting to experience bowls.

The club, which is based in Clockhouse Gardens in Upminster, will open their green from 11am to 4pm each day across Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30. 

This is in conjunction with Bowls England Big Weekend, a national initiative offering clubs the opportunity to promote our welcoming and socially-distanced sport and attract new members.  

Club members will be on hand to show you the basics, equipment will be provided, all you have to do is wear flat-soled shoes. 

This event will be overseen by club coach, Trevor Plank, who has been selected as the Essex County coach.

Anyone interested in taking up bowling can contact him on essexbowlscoaching@gmail.com or just turn up at Clockhouse Bowling Club. 

Bowls
