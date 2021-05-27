Five Clockhouse Ladies battled through tricky conditions in County Singles

Published: 7:30 AM May 27, 2021

Five Clockhouse Ladies, Rebecca Smith, Hayley Kenny, Michelle Carlin, Michelle Squires and Serena Madgewick, battled their way through wind, rain and cold when competing in the Area ‘A’ Essex County Ladies Singles competition.

All five from the Upminster-based club progressed through to the third round, but inevitably some were going to face each other during the remaining rounds.

It was Smith against Carlin and Kenny against Christina Allen of Upminster in the semi-finals, with Smith and Kenny emerging triumphant.

In the ‘A’ Area final on Monday evening Rebecca Smith beat Hayley Kenny 21-12 and will now go forward to play in the Essex County semi-finals.