Ice hockey: Chelmsford 8 Raiders 1

PUBLISHED: 07:45 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 20 January 2020

Raiders forward Joe Allen (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders ended up well beaten by National League Division One South rivals Chelmsford in their Essex derby on Sunday.

Despite their 12-1 win over bottom club MK Thunder the night before, they fell behind with barely three minutes played at the Riverside Ice Arena as Courtney Grant beat Jacob Stoodley.

Former Raiders defenceman Andrew Munroe doubled the home side's advantage before a hooking penalty against Darren Brown was killed off by the Chieftains.

And Brown made it 3-0 early in the middle period, while Adam Jakopin added a fourth before Ross Brears was binned for elbows.

Cameron Bartlett claimed the fifth Chelmsford goal just past the midway mark and Julian Smith netted on a power play after Tommy Huggett was called for delay of game.

Grant Bartlett made it 7-0, before Grant and Raiders captain Sam Roberts were binned for holding the opponent's stick and hooking respectively.

And Raiders ended the shutout hopes of Ben Clements late in the period when Jan Marcilis netted, assisted by Huggett.

Chieftains claimed the only goal of the final session, as Cameron Bartlett picked up his second of the night.

Chieftains: C Bartlett 2, G Bartlett 1+3, Darren Brown 1+1, Julian Smith 1+1, Courtney Grant 1, Andrew Munroe 1, Adam Jakopin 1, Matt Turner 0+4, Liam Chong 0+1.

Raiders: Jan Marcilis 1, Tommy Huggett 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Chelmsford 6 Raiders 6.

Shots on goal: Ben Clements (C) 9-14-13=36-1, Jacob Stoodley (R) 7-16-12=35-8.

