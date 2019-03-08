National League: Chelmsford 7 Raiders 2

Raiders goalie Jacob Stoodley talks to referee Jurijs Solovjovs (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders suffered a National League Division One South derby defeat against the Chieftains at the Riverside on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Edged out on home ice by Invicta the night before, Raiders conceded three power play goals to Chelmsford, but scored two of their own.

Injury-hit Raiders went on an early power play when James Dimond was called for charging, but the visitors were then caught with too many men on the ice.

And Chieftains opened the scoring while enjoying their man advantage through defenceman John Connolly, one of seven players in the home side'sline-up to have worn a gold and blue Raiders jersey in the past.

Connolly was called for holding the stick soon after, but Raiders could not capitalise on that or when Chelmsford's Grant Bartlett was binned for roughing later in the period, before the visitors' Alan Lack was called for tripping less than a minute later.

Chieftains spurned that power play opportunity as the first period ended with just one goal between the sides, but the hosts doubled their advantage early in the middle stanza through Elliot Dervish.

James Ayling made it 3-0 in the 28th minute and Andy Munroe added a fourth two minutes later to leave Raiders with a mountain to climb in the second half of the match.

Joe Allen and Dervish were binned with slashing and interference minors just past the midway mark, before Raiders were left shorthanded by a charging penalty against Donald Campbell.

You may also want to watch:

But Chelmsford captain Julian Smith was then called for interference to leave the sides even-handed once again, although the home side were dominatingthe shot count 29-16 at the second break.

The final period was less than a minute old when Darren Brown netted Chelmsford's fifth goal, before Cameron Bartlett was binned for slashing.

And Raiders broke the shutout hopes of Sonny Phillips on the ensuing power play as Tommy Huggett and Vilius Krakauskas combined to set up Callum Burnett.

Allen was called for charging soon after, though, and Adam Jakopin put Chieftains 6-1 up with their second power play goal of the night.

And referee Jurijs Solovjovs called further penalties against Chelmsford's Gary Brown (interference) and Raiders captain Sam Roberts (roughing), with the home side converting their power play chance through Darren Brown, who subsequently picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct minor penalty, which was quickly negated by a tripping call against George Gell.

Former Raiders blueliner Robert Veares was next to fall foul of the officials, earning a slashing penalty with less than five minutes remaining, and Raiders grabbed a consolation second goal through Huggett, assisted by Krakauskas and Allen.

Chieftains: Darren Brown 2, James Ayling 1+3, Andy Munroe 1+1, John Connolly 1, Elliot Dervish 1, Adam Jakopin 1, Tom Wilson 0+2, Bradley Moore 0+2, Matt Turner 0+2, Cameron Bartlett 0+1, Grant Bartlett 0+1,

Raiders: Tommy Huggett 1+1, Callum Burnett 1, Vilius Krakauskas* 0+2, Joe Allen 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Chieftains 18 Raiders 14.