Ice hockey: Chelmsford 0 Raiders U18s 5

PUBLISHED: 10:47 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 13 March 2020

Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic John Scott)

Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic John Scott)

Archant

Raiders under-18s maintained their push for the South Division Two title with derby success at Chelmsford on Thursday night.

They flew out of the blocks to take the lead after just 12 seconds through Ewan Hill.

And Hill made it 2-0 with only 23 seconds on the clock to leave the hosts shellshocked.

Chelmsford killed off a cross-checking penalty against Rowan Champney, but could not capitalise on minors to Gianmarco Pascale (charging) and Hill (slashing), which left them with a brief 5-on-3 opportunity.

Raiders also survived further calls against Gianluca Pascale (interference) and Bradley Taylor (kneeing) late in the first period, while Tjay Anderson went close to a third goal when hitting the post.

And the visitors also managed the loss of Hill on a 2+10 boarding call early in the middle session, while seeing Gianluca Pascale and Hill hit the post.

The pipework denied Anderson for a second time, but Chelmsford were thwarted in similar fashion as Raiders received further penalties to Kristijonas Nekrosevicius (holding) and Gianmarco Pascale (late hit).

You may also want to watch:

Goalies Emma Nichols and Tyler De La Bertouche held firm at either end of the ice with some good saves to ensure the scoreline remained unchanged until 10 seconds from the end of the period, when Gianluca Pascale made it 3-0 on a Raiders power play, tapping in from close range after Anderson's shot was saved.

Any hopes of a Chelmsford comeback were dashed just 41 seconds into the final period as Zion Felician fired into the roof of the fourth for a fourth Raiders goal.

And after De La Bertouche kept the puck out during a scramble, the visitors completed their tally when Anderson finally got his rewards.

Ellie Wakeling took the player of the match award for Raiders, as De La Bertouche turned aside 21 shots for his shutout.

A 13th win in 16 outings leaves Raiders two points behind leaders Streatham, with a game in hand, and they are set to return to Chelmsford for another derby date on March 29.

Raiders: Ewan Hill 2+1, Gianluca Pascale 1+1, Tjay Anderson 1+1, Zion Felician 1, Gianmarco La Ruffa 0+1, Kaloyan Popov 0+1, Ellie Wakeling 0+1, Gianmarco Pascale 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Chelmsford 10 Raiders 30.

Shots on goal: Emma Nichols (C), 12-21-16=49-5; Tyler De La Bertouche (R) 9-6-6=21-0.

