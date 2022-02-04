Ruff relishing Hornchurch trip to Haringey Borough
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Hornchurch midfielder Charlie Ruff cannot wait to take on Isthmian League Premier Division rivals Haringey Borough on Saturday.
Ruff was on target as Urchins came from behind to beat Lewes 3-1 in front of a crowd of 662 last weekend to extend their unbeaten run in the league to 10 matches (nine wins, one draw).
And they will be looking to complete a double over Tom Loizou's Haringey at Coles Park, having won 3-0 when the sides met at Bridge Avenue in early November.
Ruff said: "I'm buzzing. It's about 10 minutes from my house, so that's class!
"They will be a good side, they will want to beat us. Everyone wants to beat us at the moment, we're the most in-form team I think over the last 10 games.
"But the way we're going at the moment, all the boys speak about it, today was a great result but it's a game at a time, we're not getting too ahead of ourselves, just one game, just another win, and that's it."
Mark Stimson's men fell behind after just six minutes against Lewes, but Ruff levelled from Liam Nash's cross before the 20-minute mark.
And Hornchurch were awarded a penalty in first-half stoppage time, which Tom Wraight converted to put them ahead.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Mitchell Nelson was given his marching orders and Urchins sealed the points six minutes from time when substitute Ola Ogunwamide ran on to Ruff's pass and slotted home.
Ruff added: "We started really slow, which isn't like us. This run we've been on, we've come out like a house on fire.
"They came out really fast but we've got that never-say-die attitude, all the boys have. We graft together, we worked hard and got our rewards in the end."
After taking his tally to eight goals and 11 assists in the win, Ruff said: "At the end of the day, I don't care if I don't score for the rest of the season, as long as we get that play-off spot and we win and go up, I'm happy with that.
"It was good to play a part, with the goal and two assists, but Nashy made my first one and without him it's impossible.
"The second one was another great run from him and Ola, when you've got that sort of quality off the bench, it's good to have that squad.
"With players of Ola's quality coming off the bench it's frightening."