London 999 will be looking to Heat up the Sapphire Ice in services charity encounter

For those Raiders fans missing ice hockey look no further as a charity match is coming to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre at the end of the month.

London Heat 999's Perry Whitlock on the puck with opponent Jamie Hayes (back right) (Pic: KF Photography)

London Heat 999 - which is a team made up of fire fighters, policeman, ambulance and prison service employees or former employees - will take on South Wales Police on Saturday, June 29 in a bid to raise funds for charity.

The recreational team are looking to raise as much money as they possibly can and split the funds between The Fireman's Benevolent Fund and The Salvation Army.

The Heat fell to a 10-6 defeat when they faced the Police team in Cardiff last month.

And organiser Brendan Crowley said: "It got a bit interesting, so that should add a bit of spice to the return game, but that's hockey."

The team have been together less than a year and only train every month or two when they can arrange some ice time.

And organisers Crowley, Lee Newman and Will Keenan have managed to link up with Everyone Active to arrange the fixture after starting the team from nothing.

"We're all of different ages and standards, but we have common interests of ice hockey and emergency services, so we thought we'd put a team together.

"The idea behind it was that we would play them in their place, raise money for their charities, and they would come to Romford to raise money for our charities.

"We would like to play a few more this year and next year as well to raise even more money."

The team is made up of a number of recreational players from a number of clubs.

"We're from across London so we have people that follow Slough, Streatham, Chelmsford, Milton Keynes and a few Raiders fans," added Crowley. "We all play rec hockey, I play for Chelmsford and there are people from all over. We all play individually for different teams as well."

There will be also plenty of activities taking place, including Fire Engines and Police cars outside the rink before the match, a 50/50 raffle, chuck-a-puck contest and a raffle including prizes such as a £200 Virgin Holiday voucher and a signed West Ham United shirt.

Tickets cost £4 with under-10s gaining entry free of charge. Email londonheat999@outlook.com to purchase tickets.