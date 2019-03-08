Former World champion set for Romford charity golf day

Former boxer John Conteh after being made an MBE PA Archive/PA Images

Boxer John Conteh will tee off to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Former World boxing champion John Conteh will be the main attraction next Wednesday when the annual Charity Golf Day takes place at the Stapleford Abbotts club.

The day is the brainchild of retired greyhound trainer Maurice Newman and he will be raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

"My sister Olivia was in Great Ormond Street just after the war and they helped her overcome a very serious illness," said the 84-year-old.

"She is a great-grandmother now so that is how much the hospital affected our family."

Maurice's father Phil wanted to thank the hospital so started raising money and when he died, Maurice took it over in 1973.

"I must have raised hundreds or thousands of pounds over the years, but that is not the most important thing, it is just trying to give something back," said Maurice.

There will be a whole host of sporting personalities taking part on the day as well as Conteh as teams of four take to the popular course in Tysea Hill, Romford.

It should be an excellent day for everyone taking part on Wednesday and you too can donate to the charity by going to their Just Giving page.

If you would like to donate via JustGiving, go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mauricenewmangolfday