Search

Advanced search

Former World champion set for Romford charity golf day

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 October 2019

Former boxer John Conteh after being made an MBE

Former boxer John Conteh after being made an MBE

PA Archive/PA Images

Boxer John Conteh will tee off to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Former World boxing champion John Conteh will be the main attraction next Wednesday when the annual Charity Golf Day takes place at the Stapleford Abbotts club.

The day is the brainchild of retired greyhound trainer Maurice Newman and he will be raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

"My sister Olivia was in Great Ormond Street just after the war and they helped her overcome a very serious illness," said the 84-year-old.

"She is a great-grandmother now so that is how much the hospital affected our family."

You may also want to watch:

Maurice's father Phil wanted to thank the hospital so started raising money and when he died, Maurice took it over in 1973.

"I must have raised hundreds or thousands of pounds over the years, but that is not the most important thing, it is just trying to give something back," said Maurice.

There will be a whole host of sporting personalities taking part on the day as well as Conteh as teams of four take to the popular course in Tysea Hill, Romford.

It should be an excellent day for everyone taking part on Wednesday and you too can donate to the charity by going to their Just Giving page.

If you would like to donate via JustGiving, go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mauricenewmangolfday

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Body found in burning van in Noak Hill

A body was found in a van in Chequers Road, Noak Hill, after police were called to a van that was on fire. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer grounded

The Gatwick Flyer ceased trading from Wednesday, October 2. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Romford off-licence cautioned for selling alcohol to children applies for longer opening hours

Both Trading Standards and Havering's Licensing department have objected to an application from Select and Save in Oldchurch Road to extend its opening hours. Picture: Google

Man arrested after police receive reports of stranger making threats to passengers and staff at Upminster Station

Upminster Station. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Body found in burning van in Noak Hill

A body was found in a van in Chequers Road, Noak Hill, after police were called to a van that was on fire. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer grounded

The Gatwick Flyer ceased trading from Wednesday, October 2. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Romford off-licence cautioned for selling alcohol to children applies for longer opening hours

Both Trading Standards and Havering's Licensing department have objected to an application from Select and Save in Oldchurch Road to extend its opening hours. Picture: Google

Man arrested after police receive reports of stranger making threats to passengers and staff at Upminster Station

Upminster Station. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Former World champion set for Romford charity golf day

Former boxer John Conteh after being made an MBE

Brentwood pupil McNeilly making mark on karting circuit

Liam McNeilly in racing action

Rugby: Wigham pleased to see Romford & Gidea Park get rewards

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch boss Stimson is looking for a repeat display

Jamie Cureton of Bishops Stortford and Arthur Lee of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Hockey: Romford women find going tough after promotions

Romford score their first goal during Havering HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Campion School on 21st September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists