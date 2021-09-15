Upminster youngster Carter-Miller wins Doggetts Coat and Badge Race
Upminster youngster Max Carter-Miller won one of the oldest rowing races recorder, the 2021 Doggetts Coat and Badge Race.
The former Coopers pupil will now officially become one of the Queens Qars men, after his recent success where he was only eight seconds away from breaking the all-time record in the prestigious race.
He beat George Gilbert into second place, with Coran Cherry in third, and Lucas Brittan in fourth, with a time of 23:30.
Few annual individual sporting contests in the world can match the continuous history of the Race for Doggett's Coat and badge (1715).
The Doggett’s Wager is rowed over four miles and seven furlongs (7400 metres) on the course chosen by Sir Thomas Doggett.
Doggett, an Irish actor, was keen to pay tribute to the skill and bravery of newly-licensed watermen, the London cabbies of their time, who rowed him home along the course route late one night in bad weather, when he would have otherwise been left stranded in the city.
